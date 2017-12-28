Switzerland – 23rd December 2017 – Swiss Luxury proposes to you the very best products of the highest world. For those who are really wealthy and can afford this kind of luxury, the Swiss Luxury is always available to be at their disposal proposing and providing just the best products of the utmost quality.

The website of Swiss Luxury proposes the whole set of information about each and every product in selling. There are plenty of details which should be considered and everything can be found in the description of the needed product. With its simplicity, the website seems to be clean, with no ads and similar stuff, just deal. There are many filters that can help the potential customer switch through the required brands. You are also able to leave a message clock to the administration, in order to learn more additional information, concerning the selling process, the delivery, the pricing and so on. One last feature of the website, it is really secure from malefactors.

To consider a list of advantage of the proposed product – Rolex Daytona Watches. The well-known item of the Swiss Luxury company tends to be one of the most popular on the marketplace. If you consider the sales of the last year, this pair of watches was ranked in the top 5. Now it is the right time to analyzed what characteristics possess the Rolex Daytona Watch. First of all, 40mm 18K white gold case is what makes it special, screw-down white gold back, screw-down crown and the push buttons with Triplock triple waterproofness assure the best user experience that you can have. The black monobloc Cerachrom bezel with engraved tachymetric scale will aid you indeed, as well as the scratch-resistant double anti-reflective sapphire crystal, together with the steel dial with black subdials. The design seems to be also great. The index hour markers, Rolex calibre 4130 perpetual self-winding movement with chronograph central second hand, also the 30-minute counter at 3 o’clock, and 12-hour counter at 9 o’clock, with approximately 72 hours of power reserve makes the design responsive and really comfy to use. Some other features of this watch you can find on the Rolex Watch Store.

Swiss Luxury is one of the most prestigious watch companies in the world. Selling products of the highest quality and the most expensive brands, the company is focused on perfectionism and accuracy.

