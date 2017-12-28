Single-use bioreactors available today are robust and offers high performance which is necessary for the commercial manufacturing of biopharmaceutical products. Improvements in the bioreactor designs, film technology, sensor systems and stirring mechanisms are resulting in the increasing adoption of the single-use bioreactors. Manufacturers are also closely working with their customers to comply with the changing needs such as for next-gen gene and cell therapies, and for continuous bioprocessing. New generation single-use bioreactors are being designed while keeping in mind the processes and final drug product perspectives by the end users.

According to the latest report compiled by Transparency Market Research (TMR), the global single-use bioreactors market is expected to witness robust growth. It is also estimated to increase to 13.5% CAGR throughout the forecast period 2017-2026. The market is also projected to reach US$ 1,547.3 million revenue by 2026 end.

The global single-use bioreactors market is segmented on the basis of product type, cells type, end user and molecule type. Based on the product type, the segmentation consists of media bags, single use bioreactor systems and filtration assemblies. Among these, single use bioreactor systems are anticipated to witness significant growth throughout the forecast period. Based on the cells type, the market is categorized into bacterial cells, mammalian cells, yeast cells, and others. Between 2017 and 2026, mammalian cells are expected to witness the highest growth.

By end user, biopharmaceutical companies are anticipated to emerge as the largest users of the single-use bioreactors during 2017-2026. In the terms of molecule type, the segment includes gene-modified cells, stem cells, vaccines, monoclonal antibodies (MABS) and others. Among aforementioned molecule types, monoclonal antibodies (MABS) is likely to witness strong growth in the global single-use bioreactors market between 2017 and 2026.

Recent developments in single-use bioreactors by manufacturers are focused on improving mixing, reducing complexity, and avoid leakage and integrity issues. Improvements in the cell-culture processes are also leading to the rise in adoption of single-use bioreactors.

Europe is anticipated to be the most dominating region in the global single-use bioreactors market during 2017-2026. Owing to the presence of some of the world’s leading pharmaceutical companies in Europe, the region is likely to witness growth. The region is expected to account for the largest share, due to the patient cliff of many biologics drugs in the region and the strong support by the government to the biopharmaceutical companies in order to establish new therapies in biologics. Also, the increasing use of single-use bioreactors in cell culture-based manufacturing is driving the demand in the region. Single-use bioreactors are also becoming technologically advanced and are also being provided at competitive cost.

Meanwhile, North America and APEJ are also likely to witness growth in the single-use bioreactors market. Increasing investment by biopharmaceutical companies to establish their manufacturing facilities is driving the growth in APEJ. Increasing focus on research activities and well-established healthcare industry is resulting in the growth of the market in North America.

Some of the key market players in the report are Sartorius Merck Millipore, Stedim Biotech, GE Healthcare, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher, Parker Hannifin, Eppendorf, Applikon Biotechnology, Cesco Bioengineering, Celltainer Biotech, Cellexus, PBS Biotech, Distek, Pierre Guerin, and Solida Biotech.

