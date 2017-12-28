The global market for road marking materials features a largely consolidated competitive landscape, with the top five companies collectively accounting for a nearly 65% of the overall market in 2015, observes a recent report by Transparency Market Research (TMR). The leading revenue generator in the market, The Sherwin-Williams Company, held a nearly 18.5% of the global market’s total revenue in the said year.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=13655

The rising demand for environmentally neutral products is compelling leading companies in the market to include bio-based products in their product portfolios. To strengthen their foothold in the highly competitive market, companies are also focusing on geographical expansion to reach out to the vast consumer base in high-growth regions such as Asia Pacific.

Transparency Market Research states that the global road marking materials market, which had a valuation of US$3.50 bn in 2015, will exhibit a CAGR of 5.5% from 2016 to 2024 and rise to a valuation of US$5.66 bn by 2024.

Paint-based Road Marking Materials Continue to Hold Massive Share in Global Revenues

In terms of the types of materials used for road marking purposes, the segment of paint-based markings is presently the leading contributor of revenue to the global market, surpassing the segment of performance-based markings by a vast margin in 2015. Paint-based coatings are more preferred owing to their low costs and longer durability as compared to performance-based products. Geographically, the market for road marking materials in Asia Pacific accounted for the dominant 36% of the overall market in 2015, chiefly owing to the rising awareness about road and workplace safety and the extensive rise in road networks and infrastructure development projects.

Rising Awareness about Road Safety to Drive Demand

The rising awareness among public and government bodies about the vast benefits of road markings in reducing the total numbers of road accidents taking place every year across the globe is one of the key factors driving the market for road marking materials globally. Studies estimate that the presence of edge and center markings on roads can bring down the numbers of road accidents by at least 20%. The rising focus of government bodies on implementing road safety measures to reduce road accidents is driving the market for road marking materials and is expected to remain one of the key driving forces of the global market over the next few years as well.

Moreover, the rapid rise in infrastructure development projects, especially across emerging economies in regions such as Asia Pacific, is also expected to fuel the demand for road marking materials to a significant extent on a global front. Rising urbanization in countries such as India and China is leading to the vast expansion of road networks, enhancing the demand for road marking materials.

Read Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/road-marking-materials-market.html

Fluctuating Raw Material Costs to Challenge Profit Margins

The market for road marking materials is projected to face the challenge of fluctuating costs of key raw materials such as resins, additives, and pigments, most of which are derived from crude oil, mostly resulting in reduced profit margins for manufacturers. The recent uncertainty faced by the global oil and gas industry has had vast negative implications on the growth rates of several associated industries. The scenario is also expected to hinder the growth prospects of the global road marking materials market to a certain extent.

Nevertheless, the scenario is also expected to open up growth opportunities in the field of cleaner, bio-based materials in the near future. Apart from the vast benefit gained from avoiding cost fluctuations in oil-based raw materials, bio-based road marking materials are also expected to be preferred in developed economies in regions which have strict VOC emission related regulations such as North America and Europe.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company’s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

TMR’s data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com