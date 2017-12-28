“The food safety authority has set the guidelines while putting the manufacturers and distributors as the nucleus of process implementation on any recalled product”, says RNCOS

The food industry in India has developed significantly as compared to the past decade. The replacement of traditional format via modern outlet has over powered the country’s food industry. While the Indian food industry is increasingly contributing towards the world food trade annually, there has risen a potential for value addition, particularly within food processing industry. Additionally, there lies a requirement to enforce stringent guidelines on the food operators.

The regulatory authority in the country is taking significant initiatives by reinforcing laws and revising the guidelines that allows uniformity in the structure. While FSSAI announced the reformed guidelines highlighting the responsibility of the manufacturers and distributors, the health minister of the country is also participating in dealing with the violation of rules set by the authority of India ”, as per RNCOS analysis.

“The market for food testing in India is set to grow at a rapid pace due to a new food law, requirements for nutritional labeling, and growing exports of agricultural commodities & food products” said, Shushmul Maheshwari, CEO – RNCOS. He further added, regulations would continue to increase as the entire ecosystem is evolving and the bar is being raised simultaneously.

According to the report ‘Global Food Safety Testing Market Outlook 2021’, food contamination incidents are rising, thus making the consumer more conscious about the ingredients and food processing of the products. Government is also imposing penalty for the violations of the food safety laws. Act. In order to promote food safety and security at a high level, FSSAI has launched a mobile application so that the consumers can raise their concerns related to quality of packaged food and the food served in ready-to-eat outlets.

