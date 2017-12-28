PROSPERTY has been operating very successfully since 2012 as real estate consultant in Tamil Nadu. PROSPERTY has completed transactions in the form of Joint ventures and have efficiently assisted in registering of apartments for resale. Besides visible asset transactions, as consultants and an advisory firm have structured deals for NRI investments and given advise on repatriation and capital gains.

Being Real Estate consultancy firm in Chennai offering directives for investment and research-based consulting services. PROSPERTY as one of the leading Real Estate companies in Chennai offers advisory services in the real estate market, to investment trusts, family offices and to individual investors across the world.

The team at PROSPERTY specializes in property consulting and investment, matters related to taxation and audit services, legal, liaising and estate planning. We have an expert team of real estate consultant and advisors in Kerala who work closely with the owners of real estate land for sale and buyers for acquisition of property in surrounding areas of Chennai.

Our experienced team of real estate consultants and advisors in Chennai work closely with the owners of Real estate land for sale and acquisition in Chennai in specific and Tamil Nadu in general to develop customized solutions for them.

As Real estate land brokers in Chennai we also offer services related to project marketing for builders , property owners and real estate developers. To provide the best management services we work with talented and experienced real estate land brokers and agents in Chennai. We ensure that the clients get profitable advice and solutions, which enhance the value of their assets in Chennai and Tamil Nadu., and also on their investments across India and abroad. With specialized Real Estate expertise in Chennai .Prosperty ensures that our clients realize premium values from their assets in Tamil Nadu.

