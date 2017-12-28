According to estimations of the TMR report, the demand in the global plasma protease c1-inhibitor treatment market will expand at a strong 20.0% CAGR for the forecast period of 2017 to 2025, for the market to be evaluated at US$7.9 bn by 2025-end considerably up from its evaluated worth of US$1.5 bn in 2016. Key vendors in the plasma protease c1-inhibitor treatment market are engaged in expanding their product portfolio and expand their distribution networks in order to penetrate global markets. This has mandated vendors to meet the regulatory standards set by governing bodies at national and international level.

In terms of drug class, the global plasma protease C1-inhibitor treatment market witness maximum demand from the segment of c1-inhibitors that led amongst other segments in 2016. Geography-wise, the report assesses North America to be the most profitable market for plasma protease c1-inhibitor treatment, which accounted for a demand worth US$1,510.5 mn in 2017.

Growing investment for innovation in inhibitor drugs, promising pipeline drugs and novel therapies, and increasing awareness for hereditary angioedema (HAE) are primarily driving the plasma protease C1-inhibitor market through 2025.

One of the key drivers of the plasma protease C1-inhibitor treatment market is the increasing usage of plasma protease C1-inhibitor treatment drugs due to the increasing incidence of acute cases of hereditary angioedema (HAE) and prophylaxis. The emergence of C1-inhibitor is considered to be a major breakthrough among several drugs introduced in the plasma protease C1-inhibitor treatment market. Berinert is a C1-esterase inhibitor for acute HAE that received approval from the European Union in 2011. Haegarda, which is derived from C1-esterase inhibitor is approved in the U.S for routine prophylaxis as a preventive measure against HAE attacks in adolescents and adults.

Increasing practice of administering prophylactic treatment process for HAE patient, demand for a new route of administration of C1-inhibitor drugs, rising demand for administering drugs subcutaneously among HAE patients are some other growth drivers of the plasma protease C1-inhibitor treatment market.

Apart from this, commercialization of drugs such as Ruconest in emerging markets of Asia Pacific is likely to boost the C1-inhibitor segment in the upcoming years.

Research studies underway for the development of bradykinin B2 receptor antagonist for the treatment of HAE attacks is likely to propel the global plasma protease C1-inhibitor treatment market. At present, Firazyr is the only approved bradykinin B2 receptor for the treatment of acute HAE attack. FR 173657 is another bradykinin B2 receptor that researchers are evaluating for efficacy for acute HAE attack.

A fresh market intelligence study by Transparency Market Research (TMR) states that the business landscape of the global plasma protease c1-inhibitor treatment market is consolidated with intense competitive rivalry among leading players. TMR detects Shire plc led the global plasma protease C1-inhibitor treatment market in 2016. Key factors that account for its dominance are expanded product portfolio, acquisitions, and widespread market presence. Pharming Group N.V., CSL Limited, and Sanquin are some other key vendors that hold significant shares in the overall market for plasma protease C1-inhibitor treatment.

