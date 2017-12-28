According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the Indian plastic pipe market looks attractive with opportunities in the potable water supply, wastewater supply, agriculture, and chemical sector. The Indian plastic pipe market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2016 to 2021. The major growth drivers for this market are the growth of government infrastructural spending, increasing residential and commercial construction, industrial production, irrigation sector, and replacement of aging pipelines.

In this market, polyvinyl chloride, polyethylene, and polypropylene are the major raw materials used to manufacture pipe. Lucintel predicts that the demand for PVC (polyvinyl chloride) plastic pipes is likely to experience the highest growth in the forecast period, supported by growing demand in the potable water, wastewater supply and agriculture sector. On the basis of its comprehensive research, Lucintel forecasts that the agriculture and wastewater applications are expected to show above average growth during the forecast period.

Within the Indian plastic pipe market, agriculture sector is expected to remain the largest application. The growth of residential and commercial construction and the growth in infrastructure development especially in the agriculture sector in India are expected to spur growth for this segment over the forecast period.

For market expansion, the report suggests new product development, where the unique characteristics of plastic can be capitalized. Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the market, are the usage of anti-microbial plastic pipes to improve hygiene, consumption of CPVC (chlorinated polyvinyl chloride) piping system in various applications of plastic pipes, and increasing consumption of multilayer plastic pipe in gas distribution in the Indian plastic pipe market. Supreme Industries Ltd., Finolex Industries Ltd., Astral Poly Technik Ltd., Jain Irrigation Systems Limited, and Prince Pipes and Fitting Private Limited are among the major manufacturers of the Indian plastic pipe.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the Indian plastic pipe market by end use application and material and has come up with a comprehensive research report, “Growth Opportunities in the Indian Plastic Pipe Market 2016-2021: Trends, Forecast and Opportunity Analysis.” The Lucintel report serves as a spring board for growth strategy as it provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the growth opportunities in the Indian plastic pipe market by end use application and material as follows:

By end use application (Value $ Million from 2010 to 2021)

• Potable Water Supply

• Wastewater Supply

• Electrical and Telecommunication Cable Protection Pipes

• Agriculture Sector

• Chemical Sector

• Oil & Gas Sector

By material (Volume (Million Tons) and Value $ Million from 2010 to 2021):

• PVC Pipe

• PE Pipe

• PP Pipe

• Other Pipe

This 140-page research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or helpdesk@lucintel.com. Lucintel offerings include Construction Market Report, Construction Reports, SWOT Matrix, Due Diligence and Mergers & Acquisitions.