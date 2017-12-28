Global Mobile Accessories Market, by Product (Headphone, Protective Cases, Power Bank, Portable Speaker), by Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), by Price Range (Premium, Medium, Low) – and Forecast 2016-2022

Market Scenario:

The rapid proliferation of smartphones and other handheld mobile devices with a strong distribution network has spurred the Mobile Accessories Market globally. The increasing disposal income and rising urbanization across regions such as Latin America and Asia-Pacific has fuelled the market of mobile devices as well as mobile accessories. The demand for mobile accessories are increasing due to the high consumption of smartphone in emerging economies such as China, India and Brazil among others.

Mobile phone accessories include protective cases, headphones or earphones, power bank chargers, memory cards, batteries, and portable speakers. The demand of protective accessories such as tampered glasses, and screen guards is increasing to protect smartphones from physical damage. The growing demand for wireless mobile accessories such as Bluetooth headsets, wireless charger among others is one of the crucial trends that is driving the market of mobile accessories. The increasing adoption of E-commerce and E-banking have triggered the demand for mobile devices worldwide that in turn is further contributing to the growth of Mobile Accessories Market.

Hence the market for Mobile Accessories is expected to grow at US ~$104 billion by end of 2022 with CAGR of ~6% between years 2016 to 2022.

However, the user preference over mobile accessories and Security issues in online shopping are some of the restraining factor in Mobile Accessories Market.

Study Objectives of Mobile Accessories Market:

• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global Mobile Accessories Market

• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

• To analyze the Mobile Accessories market based on various factors- supply chain analysis, porter’s five force analysis etc.

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW)

• To provide country level analysis of the Market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

• To provide country level analysis of the Market for segment by Product, Distribution Channel, Price Range and sub-segments.

• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the Market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

• To Track and Analyze competitive developments such as Joint Ventures, Strategic Alliances, Mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global Mobile Accessories Market.

Get Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1908

Intended Audience

• Accessories Manufacturers

• Smartphone Accessories Suppliers

• Phone case and display protector manufacturers

• E-commerce and Retail

• Portable battery manufacturers

Key Players

The prominent players in the market of Mobile Accessories are- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Sony Corporation (Japan), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Apple Inc. (U.S.), JVC Kenwood Corp. (Japan), Plantronics, Inc. (U.S.), Bose Corporation (U.S.), Griffin Technology (U.S.), Otter Products, LLC (U.S.), Sennheiser Electronics GmbH & Co. KG (Germany) among others.

Segments:

Global Mobile Accessories Market has been segmented on the Basis of Products, Distribution Channel and Price Range. The Product includes Headphone/earphone, Protective Cases, Power Bank, Portable Speakers among others. Distribution Channel are Online, Offline among Others. Price Range include Premium, Medium, and Low.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific is dominating the market of Mobile Accessories Market due to the high number of smartphone and other handheld devices in regions such as China and India. Growing mobile phone users and internet based activities such as online shopping in this region are also contributing in the growth of Mobile Accessories market. North America is the second largest Mobile Accessories Market due to the high adoption of smartphone users and internet based services in this region. Europe is expected to register healthy growth in the Mobile Accessories Market due to increasing demand of mobile phones and mobile accessories.

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 524/528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com