Global Waterproofing Membrane Market Research and Analysis 2015-2022

Global Waterproofing Membrane Market, Size, Share, Market Intelligence, Company Profiles, Market Trends, Strategy, Analysis, Forecast 2015-2022

WATERPROOFING MEMBRANE MARKET INSIGHTS:

The global Waterproofing Membrane market is expected to grow at a modest CAGR of 8.6 % during 2017-2022. A waterproofing membrane is a thin layer of water-tight material that is laid over a surface and do not allow water to pass through it. It is widely adopted in construction of buildings or existing infrastructures for example, on a flat terrace, a waterproofing membrane could be structured above the structural slab and below the finish tiles. Waterproofing membranes inhibits water penetrations and ensure that water does not seep into the structural slab. The tiles and membrane must be laid over a filler material that is sloped to ensure that water flows into sumps and drains. The global waterproofing membrane is driven by rising demand from building and construction industries, cohesive government policies, technological advancement, innovation in waterproofing membranes and so on. Waterproofing Membrane are strong, flexible, tear-resistant and elastic so that it can stretch to cover cracks and also move with the building as a result there is significant demand for waterproofing membrane across the globe. PVC, TPO, HDPE and other types of sheet based membranes are widely adopted across the globe. PVC and other composite based membranes are fabric based membranes that provides strength and tear resistance, and a chemical that coats the fabric to provide resistance. Additionally, rising demand for eco-friendly waterproofing membrane is boosting the growth of the market.

Growth of building and construction industries, water treatment and other infrastructural development also created huge demand for waterproofing membrane across the globe. R&D by waterproofing membrane inhibitor players and technological advancement are fuelling the growth of global waterproofing membrane inhibitor market. Emerging economies such as India, China, Japan and Korea are contributing significantly in the growth of global waterproofing membrane market due to growth of construction and building sector and rising adoption of waterproofing membranes. However, volatility of raw material prices and stringent government regulations are affecting the market growth. The key players of waterproofing membrane market include Carlisle Companies Inc., Chryso S.A.S, Flex Roofing Systems and The Dow Chemical. Waterproofing membrane market players are constantly focusing on partnership, mergers & acquisition, R&D and innovation. The report includes detailed Market Overview, Analyst Insights and predictive analysis, Market Determinants, Market Segmentation, Geographical Analysis, Strategic Recommendations, Key Company Analysis, Key Findings, Market Insights and Company Profiling.

GEOGRAPHICAL INSIGHTS:

North America contributes highest in Global Waterproofing Membrane Market followed by APAC Europe due to various pivotal factors which includes growth in construction and building sector, rising demand for environmental friendly waterproofing membrane and so on. APAC is the most emerging economy with significant contribution from China, India, Japan and Korea. Building and construction, water treatment and rising infrastructural growth are expected to create significant demand for waterproofing membrane market. Improved standard of living, infrastructural development and favorable government policies are the key factors driving the waterproofing membrane inhibitor market in APAC region.

Competitive Insights:

The key players in the global Waterproofing Membrane inhibitor market include as Carlisle Companies Inc., Derbigum, Firestone Building Products Company LLC., Schulter Systems Ltd., The Dow Chemical, Sika AG, Solmax International Inc., Flex Roofing Systems, Iko industries Ltd. Partnership, R&D, M&A, product launch are the key strategy adopted in the global waterproofing membrane market.

Full report of Global Waterproofing Membrane Market is available at:

MARKET SEGMENTATION:

Global Waterproofing Membrane market is segmented on the basis of application, product and geography. The major segment in global waterproofing membrane market by application includes: waste & water management, revenue pocket matrix for applications, roofing & walls, building structures are adopted significantly across the global.

Global Waterproofing Membrane Inhibitor Market Research And Analysis, By Application

Global Waterproofing Membrane Inhibitor Market Research And Analysis, By Type

Global Waterproofing Membrane Inhibitor Market Research And Analysis, By Region

OMR REPORT COVERS:

Comprehensive research methodology of Global Waterproofing Membrane Market.

This report also includes detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

Exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the Global Waterproofing Membrane Market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the Global Waterproofing Membrane Market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

CORPORATE OFFICE

Orion Market Research Pvt Ltd

116, Shagun Arcade

Indore, Madhya Pradesh

India- 452010

Email: info@omrglobal.com

Phone No. +91 7314958007

Mobile No.+91 7803040404