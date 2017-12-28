Global Thermoplastics Market Research and Analysis, 2015-2021

Global Thermoplastic Market, Size, Share, Market Intelligence, Company Profiles, Market Trends, Strategy, Research Report, Analysis, Forecast 2015-2021
THERMOPLASTIC MARKET INSIGHTS:
The Thermoplastic Market is expected to grow at CAGR of 4.3% from 2016 to 2021. Packaging is largest application market of thermoplastics however plastic use in agriculture is fastest growing segment of thermoplastics with a CAGR of xx% from 2016-2021. Plastic is very essential material in daily life. Higher demand from packaging and automobile segments are driving the market. Environmental and health concern such as plastic pollution and toxins are restrain in the market. Single use carry bag ban in various geographies is another retraining factor in thermoplastic market.
The thermoplastic market is segmented on the basis of plastic materials which are HDPE, LDPE, PET, PP, PS and PVC. The market also segmented on the basis of application and geography. Major application included in the report are Packaging, Building & construction, consumer goods, electronics and automobile application. North America (U.S.A. and Canada), Europe (Western Europe and rest of Europe), APAC (India, China and Japan) are major geographies which included in this report. North America is the largest market for the thermoplastics however APAC is the fastest growing market of thermoplastics with CAGR of xx% from 2016 to 2021.
Competitive landscape incudes market share analysis, Key company Analysis, Key strategies and corporate profiling. Companies profiled in the report are Arya Sasol Polymer Company, Asahi Kasei, BASF SE, Bayer AG, Braskem, Chevron Phillips, China National Petroleum Corporation, Dow Chemicals, DuPont, EQUATE, Evonik Industries, ExxonMobil Chemical Company, Formosa Plastics, INEOS, Jam petrochemical company, Lanxess, Lotte Chemical, Lyondell Basell Industries, Mitsubishi Chemical, PolyOne Corporation, PTT Public Company Limited, Reliance Industries Limited, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, Shin-Etsu Chemical, Sumitomo Chemical, Toray Industries, Total petrochemical and Westlake Chemical.
