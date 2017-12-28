Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Research and Analysis 2015-2022

Global pharmaceutical packaging market, size, share, market intelligence, company profiles, market trends, strategy, analysis, forecast 2017-2022

GLOBAL PHARMACEUTICAL PACKAGING MARKET INSIGHTS:

The global pharmaceutical packaging market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% during the projected period of 2017-2022. The major factors that drives the pharmaceutical packaging market is rapid growth of pharmaceutical industry, innovation in manufacturing technology, rising demand from healthcare sector and so on. Initial pharmaceutical packaging products such as blister packs, plastic bottles, caps & closures, and so on govern the sector and will be increasing at a modest rate over the forecast period. Glass material packing are expected to capture maximum revenue over the forecast period owing to its increasing demand in healthcare industry coupled with the initiation of better-injected therapies across the globe. It is a technique which involves containment of pharmaceutical product from the time of production in a unit to reaching end users. There are various pivotal factors that are driving the pharmaceutical packaging market it includes rising demand for eco friendly packaging market, technological advancement, innovations, rising investment and so on.

Various other factors that are contributing into the growth of global pharmaceutical packaging market include cohesive government regulations and rising demand for pharmaceutical packaging. Role of pharmaceutical packaging is to provide life saving drugs, nutraceuticals, powders, surgical devices, blood and blood products, liquid and dosage forms, solid and semisolid dosage forms and so on. Packaging of pharmaceuticals essentially provides containment, drug safety, identity, convenience of handling and delivery. Pharmaceutical packaging has to balance lots of complex considerations which include complying regulations, unstable raw material prices and regional policies. There are some challenges of pharmaceutical packaging market which includes dealing with counterfeiting, encouraging patient compliance, ensuring drug integrity and balancing child-resistance and accessibility for the elderly people. Issue of environment safety is also key concern for packaging industries of both developed and developing economies. Pharmaceutical packaging firms are some of the industry’s leading innovators evident by the recent advancement in technology. Packaging is a science which is continuously evolving and is a major success contributor for pharmaceutical industries. The pharmaceutical market is currently facing an environmental issue due to lack of awareness and its recycling infrastructures in the developing countries, which is affecting the market growth.

GEOGRAPHY INSIGHTS:

Global pharmaceutical packaging market is analyzed on the basis of its geographical regions that are contributing significantly towards the growth of the market. On the basis of the geography, North American market is dominating the pharmaceutical market followed by Europe. Asia Pacific is considered to be the most emerging economies with major contribution from china, Korea, Japan and India. Improving healthcare system, cohesive government policies and growth in pharmaceutical market is boosting the growth of pharmaceutical packaging market in APAC region.

Competitive insights:

Key players of the pharmaceutical packaging market are schott AG, Sealed Air Corporation, Amcor Ltd, Aptar Group Inc., Balled Corporation, Anchor Packaging, Berry Plastics, Capsugel Inc., Westrock And Catalent Pharma Solutions Inc., CCL Industries Inc, Intrapac Group, Rexam Plc, Meadwestvaco Corporation and Nypro Inc. In order to stay competitive the market players adopt different marketing strategies such as merger, acquisitions, product launch, innovations, technology advancement and geographical expansion so on.

Full report of Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Market is available at:

MARKET SEGMENTATION:

Global pharmaceutical packaging market by types:

Labels and accessories

Caps and closures

Pre fillable syringes

Medical specialty bags

Ampoules

Medication tubes

Cartridges

Others

Global pharmaceutical packaging market by materials:

Glass

Borosilicate glass

Treated soda lime glass

Regular soda lime glass

General purpose soda lime glass

Plastic

Plastic

Polyethylene

Polypropylene

Polyvinyl chloride

Polystyrene

Nylon

Polycarbonate

Acrylic multi polymer

Polyethylene terephthalate

Others

Global pharmaceutical packaging market by categories:

Primary packaging

Secondary packaging

Tertiary packaging

Global Pharmaceutical packaging market by closures:

Screw top

Crown cap

Snap on

Friction fit

Temper evident

Dispensing

Child resistant

Global Pharmaceutical packaging market by region:

NORTH AMERICA

EUROPE

ASIA PACIFIC

ROW

OMR REPORT COVERS:

Comprehensive research methodology of global pharmaceutical packaging market

This report also includes detailed and extensive market overview with analyst insights & key market trends.

Exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global pharmaceutical packaging market

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global pharmaceutical packaging market

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

CORPORATE OFFICE

Orion Market Research Pvt Ltd

116, Shagun Arcade

Indore, Madhya Pradesh

India- 452010

Email: info@omrglobal.com

Phone No. +91 7314958007

Mobile No.+91 7803040404