Market Scenario

Metal recycling is the method of using the scrap metals with the objective of building brand new metallic products. Metal production costs are reduced drastically when scrap metal is recycled. The increasing awareness of the efficient utilization of natural resources is expected to drive the demand for metal recycling market.

On the basis of metal type, ferrous metal is dominating the metal recycling market. The growth can be attributed to the increased recycling rate and the high scrap consumption. On the basis of applications, electronics segment has the largest market share in the metal recycling market. All electronics contain high valued metals such as lead, copper and aluminum and the recycling of such substances ensures the conservation of natural resources. Therefore, electronics is the largest growing segment in the market. Global metal recycling market is expected to cross USD 400 billion mark by the end of 2022. Also it is expected to grow at approximately 7% CAGR.

Regional Analysis of Metal recycling market

The metal recycling market can be geographically segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global metal recycling market due to the continuous economic growth of the region and the rise in GDP of nations such as India and Singapore among others have led to the growth of the automotive and construction industry. This contributes to the growth of the metal recycling market in the region.

Key Players

The key players of metal recycling market are ArcelorMittal (Luxembourg), Baosteel Group Corporation (China) European Metal Recycling Limited (U.K.), Nucor Corporation (U.S.), Aurubis AG (Germany), Commercial Metals Company (U.S.), Linde AG (Germany), Tata Steel Limited (India), Sims Metal Management Limited (U.S.), Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan) and others.

The report for Metal recycling market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

