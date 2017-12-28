According to a new report Global Clot Management Devices Market (2016-2022), published by KBV Research, the global Clot Management Devices is expected to attain a market size of $1.7billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.
The factors driving the market for clot management devices are raising incidences of cardiovascular diseases, growing adoption of percutaneous device due to rapid growth in appearance of artificial organs, large patient pool, growing healthcare awareness, investment in healthcare infrastructure and increasing adoption of self-monitoring devices.
The Percutaneous Thrombectomy Devices market dominated the Global Clot Management Market by Product in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; thereby, achieving a market value of $605.7 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period.
The Hospitals market dominated the Global Clot Management Market by End User in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; growing at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period. The Diagnostic Centers market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.5% during (2016 – 2022).
The North America market dominated the Global Clot Management Market by Region in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; growing at a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.8% during (2016 – 2022).
The report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key influencing factors of the global Clot Management Devices have been discussed in the report along with the elaborated company profiles of Teleflex Inc., Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Medtronic Plc, Boston Scientific Corporation, Lemaitre Vascular, Inc., Straub Medical AG, Cook Medical Inc. and Johnson & Johnson.
Full report : http://kbvresearch.com/global-clot-management-devices-market/
Research Scope
Global Clot Management Devices Market By Product Type
Percutaneous Thrombectomy Devices
Embolectomy Balloon Catheters
Catheter-Directed Thrombolysis (CDT) devices
Neurovascular Embolectomy Devices
Inferior vena cava filters Professional
Global Clot Management Devices Market By End User
Hospitals
Diagnostic Centers
Global Clot Management Devices Market By Geography
North America Clot Management Devices Market
US. Clot Management Devices Market
Canada Clot Management Devices Market
Mexico Clot Management Devices Market
Rest of North America Clot Management Devices Market
Europe Clot Management Devices Market
Germany Clot Management Devices Market
U.K. Clot Management Devices Market
France Clot Management Devices Market
Russia Clot Management Devices Market
Spain Clot Management Devices Market
Italy Clot Management Devices Market
Rest of EuropeClot Management Devices Market
Asia-Pacific Clot Management Devices Market
China Clot Management Devices Market
Japan Clot Management Devices Market
India Clot Management Devices Market
South Korea Clot Management Devices Market
Singapore Clot Management Devices Market
Malaysia Clot Management Devices Market
Rest of Asia-Pacific Clot Management Devices Market
LAMEA Clot Management Devices Market
Brazil Clot Management Devices Market
Argentina Clot Management Devices Market
UAE Clot Management Devices Market
Saudi Arabia Clot Management Devices Market
South Africa Clot Management Devices Market
Nigeria Clot Management Devices Market
Rest of LAMEA Clot Management Devices Market
Companies Profiled
Teleflex Inc.
Edwards Lifesciences Corporation
Medtronic Plc
Boston Scientific Corporation
Lemaitre Vascular, Inc.
Straub Medical AG
Cook Medical Inc.
Johnson & Johnson
