Global Chloromethane Market Research and Analysis 2015-2021

Global Chloromethane Market, Size, Share, Intelligence, Company Profiles, Market Trends, Strategy, Analysis, Forecast 2015-2021

MARKET INSIGHTS:

The global Chloromethane market is growing impressively with a CAGR of 4.7% during the period of 2016-2021. This solid growth within the market across the globe is expected mainly due to the rise in demand of chloromethane in electronics and automotive industries. Other key driving force includes the rapid industrialization and growth of silicon production across the globe. Easy availability and growing demand for chloromethane derivatives such as chloroform, methylene chloride, and carbon tetrachloride are boosting the market. The market for Chloromethane is expected to see new highs in future due to rapid growth due to significant development in R&D. Emerging demand from end users such as silicone intermediates, agriculture chemicals, butyl rubber, methyl cellulose, quaternary amines is boosting the growth of chloromethane market.

Chloromethane also known as methyl chloride which is a widely used organic compound. It is a toxic, colorless chemical compound which is highly flammable and may cause side effects on direct exposure to humans. It is produced naturally by the effect of sunlight on biomass and chlorine present in sea foam, however, it is commercially produced by the chemical reaction between hydrogen chloride and methanol. It is widely adopted as a refrigerant, however, the presence of alternative such as Freon is challenging. Methyl chloride is used mainly in manufacturing silicones where it is used to make methylate silicon. It is also used in the production of agricultural chemicals, methyl cellulose, quaternary amines and butyl rubber across the globe.

GEOGRAPHICAL INSIGHTS:

On the geographical front, North America is contributing significantly to the growth of global chloromethane market followed by Europe. Stringent regulations in the US is a concern for Chloromethane market, however, it is expected to retain its position due to the growing usage and adoption of chloromethane in the region. The chloromethane in North America is rapidly finding usage in various fields such as silicon intermediates, agricultural chemicals, methyl cellulose, and chloromethane. Moving further, according to our estimates the APAC & BRICS region is shining brighter than any other regions and is expected to be the fastest growing regions during 2015-2021. The reason behind this estimate is the significant rise in adoption of chloromethane and its derivatives. The report includes a detailed market overview, market determinants, gap analysis, key findings, company profiling, sector analysis, market segmentation, geographical analysis, pipeline analysis, patent analysis, strategic recommendations, key company analysis, market estimations, market insights, analyst insights and predictive analysis of the market.

Full report of Global Chloromethane Market is available at:

COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS:

Major players in the limelight include AkzoNobel N.V., Alfa Aesar, Asahi Glass Company Ltd, BASF SE, Dow Chemical Company, E.I. Dupont, Ercros S.A., Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd, Hangzhou Dayangchem Co. Ltd, Ineos, Luxi Group, NTJ Chemicals, Prexair, Inc., Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd, Solvay, SRF LTD, The Sanmar Group, Tokuyama Corporation, Triveni Chemicals, Zheijiang Kangfeng Chemicals Co. Ltd. The companies are always looking forward to catching a pie of the cake and therefore are relying on strategic initiatives such as M&A, product launches, and expansion.

CORPORATE OFFICE

Orion Market Research Pvt Ltd

116, Shagun Arcade

Indore, Madhya Pradesh

India- 452010

Email: info@omrglobal.com

Phone No. +91 7314958007

Mobile No.+91 7803040404