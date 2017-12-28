Global Chlor-Alkali Market Research and Analysis 2015-2022

Global chlor-alkali market, size, share, market intelligence, company profiles, market trends, strategy, analysis, forecast 2015-2022

CHLOR-ALKALI MARKET INSIGHTS:

Chlor-alkali market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during 2017-2022. The market is driven by increasing demand for chlor-alkali products in the emerging markets and high demand from various end users such as organic and inorganic chemicals manufacturing companies, pulp & paper, and water treatment. It is commonly available in the market with names such as, chlorine, caustic soda, and soda ash. Globally chlor-alkali market in terms of value and volume is very high and is expected to grow. In the product segments chlorine, soda ash , hydrochloric acid and caustic soda demand is equally growing. Chlorine is the basic raw material used by plastics industry for manufacturing PVC and it is also used in large number of plastic products. PVC has been one of the largest applications of chlorine in recent years.

The Middle East & Africa has already witnessed heavy investments in downstream chemicals. During the forecast period, and many are still on its row. As the Investments on downstream petrochemicals and chemicals will increase, the demand and consumption of chlorine and caustic soda will get a significant boost in this region. The low costs of production and abundant labor makes the Asia pacific region a favorable site for production facilities. The region is also strategically positioned to export in neighboring regions. In 2016 Asia-Pacific was the largest chlor-alkali market both in terms of consumption and production.

GEOGRAPHY INSIGHTS:

Global chlor-alkali market is analyzed on the basis of the geographical regions that are contributing significantly towards the growth of the market. On the basis of the geography, market is growing significantly in Asia Pacific region followed by North America, Europe and ROW. Asia pacific region is estimated to be the leading region in terms of production and consumption of chlor-alkali across the globe. China, India, Middle east and Africa contributes a huge market share. Many new investments in downstream chemicals companies in the Middle east and African region will drive the market in the forecasted period. Also the growing economy factor of Asia pacific region, especially India and china will witness a great boost in the chlor-alkali market in the forecasted period.

Competitive insights:

The key players contributing significantly into the growth of chlor alkali market includes Solvay SA, Tata Chemicals Limited, DCM Shriram Ltd., Nirma Limited, Akzo Nobel N.V., Aditya Birla Chemical Company and so on. The key strategies adopted by the market players include R&D, product launch, partnership and collaboration. R&D, product expansions are the strategies that are adopted to stay competitive and to develop new and efficient technology in the market. Additionally, other market leader tries to invest and merger and acquisition with other key players to stay competitve. Some of the Key players of the chlor-alkali market are: Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical Co. Ltd., Tronox Limited, Tosoh Corporation, The Dow Chemical Company, Tata Chemicals Limited, Olin Corporation, Occidental Petroleum Corporation (Oxy), Nirma Limited, Lords Chlor-Alkali Ltd., Ineos Group Limited, Hanwha Chemical Corporation, Formosa Plastics Corporation, Fmc Corporation, DCM Shriram Ltd., Chemplast Sanmar Ltd., Chemfab Alkali Ltd., Axiall Corporation, Akzo Nobel N.V. and others.

MARKET SEGMENTATION:

Global chlor-alkali market by application:

Paper & Pulp

Water Treatment

Orgnic Chemicals

Inorganic Chemicals

Steel

Alluminium

Metallurgy

Soap

Textiles

Pvc

Glass

Others

Global chlor-alkali market by product:

Chlorine

Hydrochloric acid

Sodium hydroxide

Soda ash

Global chlor-alkali market by region:

North america

Europe

Asia pacific

Rest of the world

