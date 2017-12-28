Bound with time crunch, demand for frozen food products continue to increase as they can be prepared in less than 15 minutes. Preference for pre-cooked, and healthy food products among customers continues to impact the dynamics of the market positively. Customers increasingly prefer food products that are blended with the healthy vegetables. Surge in demand for frozen soup is expected to impact growth of the global market positively.

Request For Sample Report @ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=285

According to a recently published report, the global frozen soup market is expected to represent a value of over US$ 120 Mn by the end of 2022.

Convenience to Boost Demand Frozen Soup

With increasing preference for convenience in routine tasks, demand for quick and convenient ways of preparing food products continues to increase. As frozen soups are trimmed, and packed for quick preparation, sales of these products will continue to rev up. In addition, consumption of these products is expected to remain concentrated among the customers who are travelling or are on-the-go. Frozen soup products further offers pre-prepared soup that could be preserved from the time of preparation till the time of consumption. Besides fresh vegetables, the frozen soups also contain out-of-season ingredients. Attributed to increasing demand for the out-of-season ingredients, consumption of the frozen soup is expected to rev up.

Significant Demand in Food and Beverage Industry

Frozen food will continue to witness surge in demand in the food and beverages industry as the vegetables used for preparing frozen soup are generally picked at the peak of their season. Moreover, the food manufacturers prefer freezing the vegetables in the most natural manner, which is expected to rev up demand for frozen soup. As the waste and spoilage is relatively less, sales of frozen soup will remain concentrated in the food and beverages industry.

Several market players are also increasingly focusing on channelizing their investments in research, developments, and product innovations. In a bid to expand and attract more customers, various market players are mainly focusing on extending their product line by adding range of new products. Bound to such factors, the global frozen soup market is expected to witness significant growth.

Wholesalers to Remain Dominant Segment

With increasing preference for vegetarian soup products, demand for vegetarian soup continues to rev up demand in the global market. Vegetarian classics as compared to other products is expected to witness the highest revenue growth, recording a value of over US$ 8 Mn by the end of 2022. This segment is also expected to register the highest CAGR in the global market throughout 2022.

Sales of frozen soup products is expected to generate significant revenues through the wholesalers/distributor/direct channel. The wholesalers/distributor/direct sales channel is expected to account for a value of over US$ 8 Mn by the end of 2017. Online retailers is expected to register the highest CAGR in the global market throughout 2022.

Browse Full Report with TOC @ https://www.factmr.com/report/285/frozen-soup-market

Competition Tracking

Leading players operating in the global frozen soup market include Campbell Soup Co., The Kraft Heinz Co., Conagra Brands, Inc., Tabatchnick Fine Foods, Inc., and Kettle Cuisine, LLC.

Check Discount @ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=D&rep_id=285

About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a fast-growing market research firm that offers the most comprehensive suite of syndicated and customized market research reports. We believe transformative intelligence can educate and inspire businesses to make smarter decisions. We know the limitations of the one-size-fits-all approach; that’s why we publish multi-industry global, regional, and country-specific research reports.

Contact Us

Fact.MR

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Email: sales@factmr.com

Web: https://www.factmr.com/