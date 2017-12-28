Market Highlights:

Companies such Optical Cable Corporation (U.S.), Sterlite Technologies (India), Fujikura Limited (Japan), Finolex Cable Limited (India), Infinera Corporation (U.S.), and Corning INC. (U.S.), are the leading providers of fiber optics in the global market. In August 2016, Infinera Corporation paired with Lumentum Holdings Inc. for Intelligent Transport Network DWDM platforms incorporated with white box optical line system. With this pairing, the companies are operating in an open optical networking environment. These companies have build a simulated point-to-point metro fiber network with the aim of bringing the open networking concepts in the market.

The growing opportunities in the healthcare sector such as endoscopic imaging applications, and biomedical sensing applications are boosting the market growth of fiber optics. The development of network infrastructure has propelled the fiber optics market growth to a large extent. The global market is majorly driven by the high bandwidth communication for long distance via optical fiber which is gaining demand in the fiber optic market. The fiber optics offers high bandwidth allowing more data to be delivered at the earliest.

The global fiber optic market is segmented into components, optical fiber type, applications, end-users and region. The components is segmented into connectors, couplers, transmitters & receivers, amplifiers and others. The optical fiber type are further segmented into single mode, multiple mode and plastic mode. The applications are segmented into fiber optic lighting, CATV, security, sensors, and others. The end users are segmented into telecom & broadband, military, aerospace, utilities and others. The market is spanned across regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world.

Major Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the global fiber optic market: Optical Cable Corporation (U.S.), Sterlite Technologies (India), Fujikura Limited (Japan), Finolex Cable Limited (India), Ofs Fitel, Llc (U.S.), Prysmian Spa (Italy), Infinera Corporation (U.S.), Corning INC. (U.S.), Birla Furukawa Fibre Optics (India), AFC Group (Australia), Molex Incorporated (U.S.), Anixter International (U.S), Luna (U.S.), Avantes (U.S), Pepperl+Fuchs (Germany), Geokon, Incorporated (U.S.), L-com.com (U.S.), TE Connectivity (Switzerland), Extron Electronics (U.S.) and among others.

Global Fiber Optic Market is expected to grow at USD ~6 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of ~10% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Industry News

November 2, 2017 – Fujikura Ltd had launched high performance silica core fiber which is specially designed for next-generation long-haul terrestrial networks and optical transmission system with high-speed digital signal processing.

June 2, 2016 – Sterlite Technologies Ltd has announced its new high-quality optical communication products and services. Their product portfolio includes innovative optical fiber, optical fiber cable and data cable technologies. With this technologies, the company is planning to deliver smarter and long-lasting networks.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis of fiber optic market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific (China, Japan, India), North America (U.S, Mexico, Canada), Europe (U.K, Germany) and Rest of the World. North America is one of the leading regions across the world in terms of market share. The fiber optic market in this region has a huge demand due to optic fibers use glass which is widely used for transmitting light over long distances, which is propelling the growth of fiber optics market. The fiber optic market in Europe region is expected to witness rapid growth in the forthcoming period. Whereas, Asia Pacific countries such as China, Japan, and India is an emerging market for fiber optic market is expected to be the highest CAGR in the coming years.

