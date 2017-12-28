New Delhi, 1-Dec-2017 – Now, enjoy hassle free journey by availing luxury car rental services of Karachi Taxi Company. They offer the best car rental service across Delhi and NCR. Their services are not limited to rental services, but they also have multiple services to offer.

Their services include chauffeur driven cars & coaches, self-drive car, long-term car lease, wedding, vintage cars, events & conferences, rail travel, air travel, VIP delegations, heads of state visits, KTC concierge service, travel desks at 5 star hotels, airline crew handling and many more.

With their wonderful services, KTC also provides one-day tour packages for family and friends. When asked for a few words, the company spokesperson said – “Whether it is a fun road trip you wish to take in Abu Dhabi or thinking of taking a luxury car to visit Agra in India, We have years of experience to ensure that you will have a smooth and luxurious traveling experience.”

Their services are not limited to India. They have flagged their presence in various countries. He further added while describing their services in detail – “Our presence in India and other tourist countries like UAE, Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh has given us the right knowledge and skills to handle the varied needs of a discerning traveler. We provide luxury cars and coaches for city tours. Whether you are planning to travel alone or as part of a big group, we can take care of all your city tour needs.”

Karachi Taxi Company also provides Fleet services to their customers. Here the cars are super luxurious and full of luxury amenities. Their fleet services include Rolls Royce, Luxury Cars, SUV, Executive Cars, MINI Vans, Coaches and many more. Their system is offline and online as well. You can make your bookings anytime.

If you want to hire an exquisite wedding car as a doli, then you can take help of KTC India. After all, this is the beginning of a new phase in life; it cannot be and must not be ordinary. Keeping this in mind, KTC provides grand wedding affairs by offering Vintage and Luxury Wedding Car Rental in Delhi and the rest of India. From the most classic vintage cars to the ultra-suave luxury cars for a wedding, they provide all kinds of elite and luxury cars on rent.

About KTC

With its roots in pre-independent India, KTC or Karachi Taxi Company as it was earlier known boasts of its legacy of three generations. Started by Mr. Deshraj Singh, the company moved to India after the partition and subsequently became a pioneer in providing luxury cars and coaches for rental services.