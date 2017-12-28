Easily monitoring driver’s face, eyes and pupils in real-time while driving – Dinalog

Deliver the best options to monitor driver state while traveling that is very complicated. Dinalog developed high reliable Driver Status Monitor system to face that kind of problems. Dinalog Inc. one of the leading Advanced Driver Assist Systems manufacturer in Korea since 2013, offers best driveway monitor system to detect drowsiness, fatigue and other distraction of drivers.

Driver fatigue detection system offered by Dinalog are

• Vuemate DL330A

• Vuemate DL220A

• Ecosens – Smart Echo charger

Vuemate DL330A

Product Overview

The Vuemate DL330A comes with high performance camera, SOC and an image processor, intelligently detecting a driver’s state like drowsiness, negligence in keeping eyes forward, and face departure by monitoring the driver’s face, eyes and pupils in real-time while driving. It cognitively alerts the driver to the danger of each state by both the indication LEDs and various warning sounds from a built-in loudspeaker.

Major Features and Functions

• Intelligent image monitoring algorithm and intuitively smart recognition system

• Detection and warning of drowsiness, negligence in looking forward, and face departure while driving

• Cognitive operational scenario for early warning by both the indication LEDs and the speaker sounds

• Infrared LEDs available at night and in tunnels

• Removal of irregular reflection by sunlight using special filters

• Detection/distinction of glasses and sunglasses (excl. mirror-coated glasses and goggles)

• Adjustment of 3-step sensitivity

• Mute and 3-step volume control

• Mute mode for the state of ‘Negligence in looking ahead’ using the motion recognition function

• Enhancements and new features available thru download firmware upgrade by a micro USB connector

• Exclusive cradle for easy installation and adjustments

• Support of various USB accessories (LED warning lights and vibrators, etc.)

• Interoperability with external devices, such as navigators and car DVRs, etc.(Option)

• Connected with an external GSP (Option)

Specifications

• Micro BGA packaged ARM9 SoC

• ¼-inch board lens

• CMOS image processor

• Flash memory (8MB)

• Interface with an external I/O and USB (UVC)

• High-power invisible infrared LED

• Operation status LED (in green/blue/red)

• Micro speaker (min. 90dB)

• Voice IC for various warning, effective sounds, and pre-recorded announcements

• Protection circuitry for over-voltage/current, inverse voltage, and minimizing ripple noises

• Power consumption max. 2.5W

• Input voltage DC 12/24V

Other information

• KC/FCC/CE approved and RoHS compliance

• Operating temperature : -20° ~ 70° C

• Physical dimensions : 92 X 24 X 46mm

• Net weight : 80g (inclusive of the cradle)

Dinalog, Inc., is specialized in developing and manufacturing the Advanced Driver Assist Systems like driver drowsiness detection system , driver fatigue detection system that provide drivers with safe driving and environment-friendly car accessories.