DIGITAL REAL ESTATE – A New Asset Class in the Making

We, at Digital mall of India, are creating the experience of an offline mall online. When you visit an offline mall you get retail shops, hyper market, food court, multiplex and a night club. Similarly, when you visit the online mall you will get exclusive retail shops, hyper market, food court, digiplex (where you pay an x amount and watch movies of your choice) and nightclub to party anytime anywhere (which allows you to pay an x amount and enjoy the music of your favorite nightclub).

It is an amalgamation of real estate and digital space. We call it digital real estate as it works exactly like any physical commercial real estate. You can now buy a digital shop exactly the way you buy a physical shop. Every digital shop in a city has a specific address, and you get the allotment agreement for 99 years along with the receipts for the payment that you make to the company. It is another asset class that is now available for investment apart from equity, gold and real estate, and the returns will be far more than any other asset class.

On the one side, we are selling digital shops, and on the other hand we are putting it on rent. Our research team will identify the registration of the top 3 to 5 vendors of a particular brand in a city basis the reputation, inventory and other parameters. After identifying the vendors, there will be a bidding process that will take place between the vendors, and whichever vendor pays the maximum rent takes the shop on rent for the next 12 months.

Now what you need to figure out is the amount that a retailer of a particular brand will be willing to pay to get exclusive rights of the entire city. When you go to other eCommerce platforms you have thousands of retailers selling the same brand but at digitalmallofindia there will be only one. In our view the expected rental without any commission or revenue sharing will be in the range of 25k-1lac from 2nd year onwards. Taking the lower limit 25k on a 10 lacs investment is 2.5% per month which is really attractive.

We are comparing this investment to virtual space sold in a physical mall. A major part of the inventory in a physical mall is sold virtually where the area is not demarcated and the resale value of that space is calculated on the rental that you get. This space includes the hyper market, multiplex, parts of food court etc.

If the rental of your digital shop is 25k in the 2nd year, that takes the valuation of your digital asset to 25 lacs. You can ask for that price in the market basis the rental which is expected to increase in the coming years.

Seller registration at digital mall of India starts from 10th Jan 2018.