The enterprises operating in the space of digital isolator constantly keep innovating. Enterprises like, Maxim introduces a game changing architecture for industrial PLC digital – input modules by reducing the isolated channel count. This allows the designers to have a way to reduce power, system cost and power for PLC digital input subsystem providing analog integration, lower power, lower cost and smaller size as the key advantages. The market of digital isolator is following certain trends like growth in noise free electronics, increased usage of renewable energy sources, growing demand to replace octocouplers, and usage of digital isolator in higher altitude. Additionally, the growing requirement of on-chip transformers and capacitors is boosting the market of digital isolator due to its high speed, timing accuracy, and ease of use.

Another company, Analog Devices claims that by integrating multiple functions such as overvoltage protection, output tracking, and light load mode, board space can be reduced to 35% and system can be improved as compared to the traditional approaches. However, the inability to transmit low-frequency signals without the use of modulators and their high costs of implementation are restraining the growth of this market. The market of digital isolator is segmented into type, data rate, channel, application and region. The market for giant magneto resistive isolation type is expected to grow at a significant growth during the forecast period owing to its wide use in biosensors and micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS), among others.

Major key Players

Some of the prominent key players in the market include Advantech Co Ltd (Taiwan), Murata Manufacturing Company Ltd (Japan), NXP Semiconductors N.V. (the Netherlands), Broadcom Ltd (U.S.), Texas Instruments, Inc (U.S.), ST Microelectronics N.V. (Switzerland), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), ON Semiconductor (U.S.), Digi – Key Corporation among others.

The Digital Isolator Market Is Estimated to Grow at a CAGR Of 6 % during the forecasted period of 2017 to 2023

Regional Analysis

By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world. Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share in 2016. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period owing to the presence of a large number of major electrical device and equipment manufacturers in this region. Additionally, many of the electronic & electrical component manufacturers are shifting from North America and Europe to Asia Pacific to capitalize on the low direct costs and lower cost of labor incurred in countries like China, India and South East Asia. The market growth can also be attributed to the increasing demand for isolated gate drivers, generated with the proliferation of electric and hybrid electric vehicles worldwide.

North America and Europe are predicted to inspire players with some powerful business prospects through their success in the market. The digital isolators are gaining huge demand due to its high reliability and efficiency which is best suited in healthcare sectors. Europe is to be estimated to be the second largest market for digital isolator during the forecast period.

