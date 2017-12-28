The building information modeling is a methodology that brings you the total building construction process before your eyes even before the project is started. Unlike the traditional two dimensional technical drawings the BIM brings you a 3 dimensional virtual informational model that allows to create a flawless building structure coordinating different aspects of architectural, structural and MEP disciplines for quality construction process. The BIM developers Gulftech design consultancy are one of the best offering you the best services having years of experience and expertise in this field. By using the BIM it is possible to strike a right balance and coordination between different trades in the construction process like architects, mechanical, electrical, plumbing, civil engineers and also the other stake holders to complete the project on time and in best quality. The BIM consultant, Gulftech design consultancy use the BIM services to coordinate between different trades and also any clash detection and analysis of the project before implementation of the construction process. The company also uses 4D scheduling for construction simulation, 5D estimation for value engineering, cost planning and quantity extraction, 6D sustainability for theoretical energy analysis and 7D facility management which means BIM maintenance plans, facility management integration, cable data extraction and also BIM embedded O&M manuals.

The BIM developers for the construction project also offer construction shop drawing extraction for all disciplines, On-site BIM coordination and implementation and also animation, rendering and walkthrough the project. The developers also offer BIM consultancy and audits. The BIM creating digitalized version of the building before construction makes it possible for highly accurate documentation of the construction process and construction documents along with better coordination between different services in the construction process to minimize the building lifecycle and enhance interaction between the architects, engineers and contractors for quality construction management. The Gulftech design company also offer plumbing design and HVAC & CHW design along with the BIM services.

Gulftech design consultancy maintain their BIM standards on par with the BS & PAS standards, NBS, AIA, NAT Spec, ANZRS, CIC & AEC (UK). They have also handled many complex team projects unfolding many twisted document trails and also extracted data details to create 3D/4D digital prototypes for their clients’ projects. So whether one require BIM services, plumbing design and drafting, firefighting design assistance and drafting, or HAVC design & drafting your one stop shop can surely be the Gulftech design consultancy.

