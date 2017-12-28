BroadNet, the fastest growing bulk SMS service proving company, has the singular initiative for marketing your business products/services on your mobile devices by way of SMS. The highlight of the hard-hitting initiative is to avoid sending spam, unsolicited bulk SMS and to the target audience at a very affordable cost that will take your breath away.

HOW IT WORKS

In order to start using and benefiting from our website Broadnet Technologies, it is a must for him/her to sign up it. Subsequently, we add your promotional message at the very end of each SMS depending onthe regional area and time.

The salient features of our services are following:

We cover the entire globe when it comes to sending our bulk SMS services

Time-bound targeting Target your ads for a specific time

Pay as you go prepaid plan No setup price rates.

Messages are delivered directly to a mobile handset better than email or any other marketing medium

Solicited message as it is being sent from one user to another

No hassle of typing mobile numbers

Delivery report on a weekly basis

Complete reporting of users and message delivery for further follow-up Complete report with IPs, Mobile numbers but without message texts

A user can send a maximum number of 3 messages to same users to get the mileage from a promotional campaign.

We can help you in resolving exact lead generation rates.

Exceptionally low cost for brand building and promotion better than TV, Radio and Print Ads Highly effective ads.

How BroadNet’s mobile marketing is better than brand building sales promotion?

Our mobile marketing is singular and absolutely one of a kind as follows:

Compared to any other form of marketing TV, Radio, FM, Hoarding, our bulk SMS marketing is lesser in price rates.

Target result – Unlike email marketing/ hoardings/ FM ads where feel sorry to target the right person, we typically promote them on mobile devices, as it is almost impossible for people to pay no heed to the handset.

Performance can be assessed unlike other kinds of marketing

Salient features of our innovative bulk SMS Services:

Instant delivery tracking

HTTPS/SSL secure mode

Complete technical support

Allows sending picture, flash, text, Unicode and Binary messages.

It also allows the user to prioritize the messages

Secured and advanced two-way services

Most of the SMS Gateway API has a limit of 100 characters to be sent in a text.

BroadNet is grabbing the attention of its target audience hailing from a diversity of backgrounds. Our most affordable package of bulk SMS will help the businesses to market their business at least cost.