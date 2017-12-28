New Delhi, 28th December 2017: Bangalore based Boxx.ai – A product startup that focuses on bringing AI to e-commerce companies, has received the AI Award for Analytics at the Amazon AI Conclave 2017.

Boxx.ai received the award in the ‘AI for Analytics’ category for their B2B solutions using artificial intelligence for e-commerce companies.

The conclave was organized with the objective of bringing together and nurturing the AI ecosystem, showcasing the leading work in India and driving broader awareness and adoption of AI. This year’s event comprised of business and technical sessions, awards, demos & showcased the enterprise & investor connects sessions. The event culminated in the Amazon AI Awards, held in partnership with Intel, to recognise the best and most innovative work in AI and deployment of business solutions.

Elated with the achievement in the IT World Awards, Ajay Kashyap, Co- founder Boxx.ai said, “It feels great to get acknowledged for our efforts. It is an organizational effort which is been recognized on a world renowned platform and I would like to express my gratitude and congratulate everyone for this milestone. With this, Boxx.ai will continue its endeavors in delivering the best possible solutions to achieve a conversion rate of nearly 30% – 50% which is client’s most challenging situations.”

About Boxx.ai:

Boxx.ai is the world’s only plug & play, omnichannel personalization engine that has enabled the major e-commerce players to touch their end customers with a magical shopping experience. The Bangalore-based AI firm is co-founded and led by three IIT counterparts – Ajay Kashyap, Prakhar Raj, and Shitiz Bansal.

True to what it proclaims – A.I. for E-commerce – it brings e-commerce businesses alive in a matter of few clicks with the world’s most sophisticated algorithms crunching terabytes of data on powerful compute engines. Boxx.ai’s ever-learning algorithms find hidden patterns in the data to identify the most personalized and relevant products for each customer, based on their probability to click or buy. Its omnichannel execution engine further follows EACH customer wherever they go, with just the perfect communication, to increase engagement, transactions or revenue.

Boxx.ai has helped the e-commerce giants achieve an increase of ~40% in conversion, while boasting a rich clientele that includes the leading brands namely Nearbuy, TataCliq, Jabong, Clovia, Voylla, ABOF, Spencers, and Zivame.

About Amazon AI Conclave

