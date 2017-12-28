Biometric driver identification system is an advanced technology in the vehicle, ensuring its safety. The system uses various technologies such as fingerprint and facial recognition, retina scan, hand geometry, voice analysis, etc., to identify the driver and also to avoid unauthorized access. It also alerts the driver in real-time in case of any distraction. The biometric driver identification system also customizes in-vehicle features as per the driver comfort including seat alignment, the temperature in the vehicle, adjusting steering as per the comfort of the driver.

Request For Sample Report @ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=283

Automotive manufacturers are integrating biometric driver identification system to ensure safety as well as enhance driver experience with help of various advanced features. A biometric identification system in automobiles is emerging as keyless entry device. Manufacturers are focusing on adding standard features in biometric driver identification system such as loading personalized settings including maps, communication system, dashboard display, etc. Biometric driver identification system is being increasingly used by fleet management companies as it ensures security and safety, assist in evaluating individual driver performance, and helps to detect unauthorized vehicle use.

According to the report by Fact.MR, the global biometric driver identification system market is expected to see healthy growth throughout the forecast period. The global market for biometric driver identification system is projected to bring in US$ 25,559.5 million revenue by the end of 2022. Increasing awareness about vehicle safety among individuals is one of the factors boosting the demand for biometric driver safety system. Along with security, the biometric systems in vehicles are also equipped with advanced features, enhancing the driving experience.

Compact Passenger Cars to Emerge as Largest User of Biometric Driver Identification System

Towards the end of 2017, compact passenger cars are expected to account for nearly one-third of the revenue share. Compact passenger cars are projected to surpass US$ 7,600 million value by the end of 2022. Meanwhile, mid-sized passenger cars will also experience impressive growth throughout the forecast period.

Engine Start-Stop System to Gain Maximum Revenue Share

Engine start-stop system is expected to experience impressive growth during 2017-2022. By the end of 2022, engine start-stop system is estimated to create an incremental opportunity exceeding US$ 4,500 million between 2017 and 2022.

Iris Scan to Emerge as Leading Biometrics Technology in Vehicles

Among various biometrics technologies for vehicle authentication, Iris scan will gain maximum traction in a biometric driver identification system. Iris scan is expected to register healthy growth rate during the forecast period. Meanwhile, face recognition technology is also likely to witness robust growth through 2022.

Browse Full Report with TOC @ https://www.factmr.com/report/283/biometric-driver-identification-system-market

Competition Tracking

The report also profiles companies that are expected to remain active in the expansion of global biometric driver identification system market through 2022, which include Bioenable Technologies Pvt. Ltd, Bayometric LLC, Continental AG, Fujitsu Ltd, Denso Corporation, HID Global Corporation, Gentex Corporation, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd, Robert Bosch GmbH, and Hitachi Ltd.

Check Discount @ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=D&rep_id=283

About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a fast-growing market research firm that offers the most comprehensive suite of syndicated and customized market research reports. We believe transformative intelligence can educate and inspire businesses to make smarter decisions. We know the limitations of the one-size-fits-all approach; that’s why we publish multi-industry global, regional, and country-specific research reports.

Contact Us

Fact.MR

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Email: sales@factmr.com

Web: https://www.factmr.com/