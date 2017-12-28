“Barrier Resins Market : Increasing Consumption of Packaged Food Stokes Demand.”

The rich repository of research reports at MarketResearchReports.biz now includes another feather in the cap in the form of a fresh business intelligence study on the flourishing market for barrier resins. The report, titled “Barrier Resins Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025,” has been developed by a group of professional research analysts and aims to act as a reliable decision making tool for its audiences such as manufacturers of barrier resins, raw material suppliers for the production of resins, equipment manufacturers, traders and distributors of barrier resins, end use industry players pertaining to food and beverage, cosmetics, medical and pharmaceuticals, and agriculture, government agencies, and investment banks. The report has projected the demand for barrier resins to expand at a formidable CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2025, by the end of which the opportunities in this market will translate into a revenue of US$3.9 bn, considerably up from its evaluated worth of US$2.7 bn in 2016.

The report throws light on the current condition of the market for folding cartons and provides evaluations and estimations of the revenue available and probable during the forecast period of 2017 to 2025, elaborates each important market dynamics such as trends and restraints, segments it on the basis of structure type, dimension type, end-use industries, received order type, and material type. Geographically, the report picks out which regions are showing greater promise. One of the key aspect of the report is its section on competitive landscape of the global barrier resins market, wherein numerous companies connected to its value chain have been profiled for their market shares as of 2017, their regional presence and dominance, and recent strategic decisions that will define their future shares.

Some of the key factors augmenting the demand in the global barrier resins market are: radically rising urban areas with increased disposable income of large masses and changed lifestyle that has pushed the food and beverages market, the growing need to increased shelf life of packaged food products, and tremendous growth of the pharmaceutical packaging industry in various emerging economies. On the other hand, factors such as cost of packaging, strict government regulations, gap in the supply-chain of raw materials, and availability of counterfeit food and pharmaceutical products are obstructing the market for barrier resins to achieve its true potential. Nevertheless, the vendors of this market are expected to gain new opportunities from the development of bio-based resins and growing awareness among consumers regarding food safety.

Based on material type, the report segments the global barrier resins market into nylon, PVDC, EVOH, and others including PLA, PGA, Nitriles, and LCP, whereas on the basis of application, the market has been bifurcated into cosmetics and personal care, food and beverage, chemical industry, medical, agriculture, and others. Among the material type segments, EVOH continues to provide for the maximum demand, gaining traction from its excellent properties such as resistant to organic solvents and water, resistant to gas, and ease in processing. The nylon segment is also expected to flourish steadily in the near future. Geographically, the report picks out Asia Pacific as the most important region, while North America will continue to provide for the most prominent chunk of demand.

E.l.DU PONT DE Nemours and Company, Kuraray Co. Ltd., Asahi Kasei Corporation, The Dow Chemicals Company, Solvay S.A., Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Inc., Honeywell International Inc., INEO Group Ltd., and Invista are some of the key companies profiled in this research report for their financial might, business structure, geographical presence, and recent strategic decisions that will define their progress in the near future.

