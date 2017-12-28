“Cancer Immunotherapy with Artificial Intelligence for Hospitals Market Shares & Size 2017 to 2023”

MarketResearchReports.biz has announced the addition of a new report, titled “Cancer Immunotherapy with Artificial Intelligence for Hospitals: Market Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2017 to 2023.” The report on the hospital artificial intelligence for immunotherapy market offers comprehensive insights into the current growth dynamics, notable trends and developments, emerging opportunities and lucrative avenues, and strategic landscape. The study presents an in-depth assessment of prominent trends likely to bolster adoption across healthcare providers. Recent research and development activities boosting the demand for artificial intelligence technologies for cancer therapeutics is also highlighted in the study. Furthermore, it takes a closer look at recent cancer trials in major regions expected to alter the competitive landscape in the coming years.

The worldwide market is projected to expand at a steady pace, largely driven by the success of immunotherapies on cancer outcomes when combined with artificial intelligence. The shipments for cancer immunotherapy hospital artificial intelligence market system are projected to touch a valuation of US$7.4 billion by 2023 end. The global market is anticipated to reach a worth of US$49.4 billion by the end of the forecast period.

The drive for artificial intelligence among hospitals for cancer immunotherapy stems from the need for specialized care of delivery for a growing number of patients who are severely affected with cancer. The growing mortality of cancer in various parts of the world is fortifying the demand for advanced cancer treatments. The vast volumes of patient data required for reports for better understanding the genetic characteristics of the disease is a crucial factor driving the market. The pressing demand for multi-disciplinary and integrated approach to cancer treatments is a notable factor boosting the demand for artificial intelligence technologies for analyzing patient records at hospitals.

World over, artificial intelligence technologies are increasingly being adopted for understanding the effectiveness of particular treatments. The intersection of healthcare delivery and artificial intelligence presents interesting opportunities to healthcare providers in various developing and developed countries.

The growing popularity of personalized immunotherapy care delivery therapies is accentuating the growth of the market. The intensifying need for understanding the genetic specificity of individual patients to devise novel therapies has stoked the demand for artificial intelligence for boosting clinical outcomes in cancer treatments. The growing number of partnerships and collaborations to overcome various adoption challenges bodes well for the market. Constant advances in immune-based treatments for cancer and substantial support meted out by clinicians and researchers in boosting their adoption are notable aspects unlocking exciting opportunities in the market.

The significant strides taken by machine learning technologies in developed markets has increased the capabilities of artificial intelligence for devising cancer immunotherapy. The advent of new treatment options with the help of artificial technologies bodes well for the growth of the market. The growing awareness in various international forums about the potential of artificial intelligence technology for the cancer immunotherapies is also contributing to the growth of the market.

A growing number of clinical trials by contract research organizations on cancer immunotherapy are expected to catalyze the growth of the market over the forecast period. The implementation of safety features in the application of artificial intelligence technologies in cancer immunotherapy is providing a robust fillip to the growth of the market. The growing number of genomic studies undertaken in several developing and developed regions is likely to open up lucrative avenues for market players in the next few years.

IBM and General Electric are leading companies while prominent players operating in the hospital artificial intelligence for immunotherapy market include Zebra Technologies, Safeguard Scientifics, Quest Diagnostics, Prognos, Merck, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), and Alphabet / Google.

