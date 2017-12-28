Zevrix Solutions, a developer of automation solutions for Adobe InDesign, PDF workflows and file delivery, announces today a holiday sale until January 6. The company offers 50% discount on all software including product bundles and upgrades. Zevrix products include plug-ins for InDesign that automate printing and exporting, reduce linked image size and simplify file packaging. The company’s software also automates PDF printing and conversion, file delivery and output from Microsoft Office.

“Zevrix software its the best kept secret out there for the Graphic Design industry,” says Darren Rath of eponymous design studio in Melbourne, Australia. “It rocks and continues to impress and improve at a scary rate… Thanks to Zevrix products, every piece of artwork that flies out of here requires no intervention by the prepress departments.”

The following products are available on sale:

LinkOptimizer for InDesign, which reduces link size by eliminating excess image data, performs essential picture adjustments, and converts file formats. LinkOptimizer lets users save gigabytes of disk space, cut down on processing time and reduce production costs. (http://www.zevrix.com/LinkOptimizer.php)

Output Factory for InDesign, which automates printing and exporting and offers batch output, layer versioning, export as single pages, preflighting, variable file names and more. A server version that processes files from watched hot folders is also available. (http://www.zevrix.com/OutputFactory.php)

InPreflight for InDesign, which offers advanced preflighting as well as automatic packaging of multiple files. InPreflight helps users eliminate errors, save disk space and collect all linked files into a single location. (http://www.zevrix.com/InPreflight.php)

Zevrix tools for PDF workflows let users batch print PDF files and automate preflighting, color conversion and format exchange. The company also offers batch output solutions for Microsoft Office, file delivery automation tools, and quality control software for images and vector graphic files.

Pricing and Availability:

Zevrix software can be purchased at 50% off until January 6, 2018 from Zevrix website. For details, please visit the website. Product trials are also available for download. All Zevrix products require macOS 10.7-10.13; InDesign and Illustrator solutions require Adobe CS5-CC 2018 software.