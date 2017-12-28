Activated Carbon Market – Overview

The Global Activated Carbon Market is increasing with the impulsive pace; mainly due to the growing water treatment industry. According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, The global market of Activated Carbon is booming and expected to gain prominence over the forecast period. The market is forecasted to demonstrate a stunning growth by 2022, surpassing its previous growth records in terms of value with a striking CAGR during the estimated period (2017 – 2022).

Globally, the market for Activated Carbon is driven by the region Asia pacific, owing to the rise in the population resulting in to increasing demand for water purification and off gas treatment in industries. Activated carbon are extensively used in the gas adsorption processes to eradicate volatile organic compounds in the gas purification systems. Due to the high surface area provided by a gram of activated carbon is sufficient to adsorb almost all gases. Due to the stricter environmental regulations and policies is fuelling many industries to use activated carbon systems to remove hazardous gases which are over the permissible limts.

Rising population defines the growth of Water Purification Industry. Moreover growing industries such as food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, automotive and oil & gas provide momentum to the Activated Carbon Market Growth.

Activated Carbon are high value added and low production volume chemicals and can also be termed as performance chemicals. It is high added value products used as catalysts, intermediates, components, protectants it is utilized in a wide variety of applications. Activated carbon are used in paints, detergents, foods, plastics, cosmetics, construction, pulp and paper, pharmaceuticals, electronics, agriculture and for producing petroleum products.

Request Sample Research Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1744

Activated carbon Market – Competitive Analysis

Activated Carbon Market appears to be less competitive with the presence of only few major global chemicals and materials manufacturers operating in the activated carbon market. Presence of few key players will lead to monopoly situation and also competitive edge in innovation and technology is expected to be indelicate. As these materials are pricing at higher costs in the current markets and increasing demand for activated carbon materials in oil & gas and water treatment industries will influence the end user products from these industries. Activated Carbon Market demonstrates a high growth potential as the demand for these materials is increasing other key players are likely to invest in opening new production capacities to meet the global demand with better solutions. Asia Pacific is expected to grow with higher CAGR in the forecast period.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

January 2017 – Kuraray Co., Ltd (Japan), one of the key manufacturers of Activated carbon, has announced about its Calgon Carbon Corporation (U.S.) acquisition. The deal is anticipated to improve Kuraray’s growth rate and global presence in the carbon filtration market. This acquisition helps Kuraray to expand its division in U.S. and anticipated to pace up the research and development by sharing the innovation and technology from both sides. Passing technologies from different regions is anticipated to drive activated carbon market over the forecast period owing to the need for activated carbon market’s sustainability. Through various expansion projects, producing new innovative products and mergers help the global population to experience better quality of life in every aspect.

September 2017 – Cabot Corporation (U.S.) a global leader in research and development, and manufacturing activated carbon, has announces the availability of HYDRODARCO® 4000 and NORIT® GAC 400 granular activated carbons (GAC) for the removal of poly- and perfluoroalkyl substances (PFAs) also including perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS) in public water systems. This is in turn solve the problems of contamination of water with chemicals has resulted into enforcement of stricter water treatment regulations and policies by U.S. government. Cabot Corporation’s product HYDRODARCO® 4000 and NORIT® have passed the examination and are allowed to use in water purification systems. Ground-breaking technologies to manufacture products within the range of environmental limits is helping the Cabot Corporation to expand its products through day to day life purposes. This in turn anticipated to drive the activated carbon market in this region over the forecast period.

Request for Discount @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/1744

Key Points from Table of Content:

10. Company Profiles

10.1 Jacobi Carbons

10.1.1 Overview

10.1.2 Financials

10.1.3 Product Portfolio

10.1.4 Business Strategies

10.1.5 Recent Development

10.2 ADA-ES

10.2.1 Overview

10.2.2 Financials

10.2.3 Product Portfolio

10.2.4 Business Strategies

10.2.5 Recent Development

10.3 Siemens Water Technologies

10.3.1 Overview

10.3.2 Financials

10.3.3 Product Portfolio

10.3.4 Business Strategies

10.3.5 Recent Development

10.4 Haycarb

10.4.1 Overview

10.4.2 Financials

10.4.3 Product Portfolio

10.4.4 Business Strategies

10.4.5 Recent Development

10.5 Kureha Corporation

10.5.1 Overview

10.5.2 Financials

10.5.3 Product Portfolio

10.5.4 Business Strategies

10.5.5 Recent Development



Inquire more about this Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/activated-carbon-market-1744



About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com