Market Highlights:

Companies such Apple, Inc. (U.S.), Saab Automobile AB (Sweden), Google, Inc. (U.S.), Autodesk, Inc. (U.S), Trimble, Inc. (U.S.), Intermap Technologies (U.S.), Topcon Corporation (Japan), are the leading providers of 3D mapping and 3D modelling solution in the global market. With the emergence of 3D technologies including 3D sensors, scanners and other devices which is propelling the growth of 3D mapping and 3D modelling market to the large extent. These components are widely used in electronics devices as well as in various sectors such as automotive, healthcare, media and entertainment and others.

The adoption of advanced technologies and high speed internet connectivity which is driving the growth of 3D mapping and 3D modelling market. On December 9, 2016, Mitsubishi Motors Corporation announced its advanced mobile 3D mapping system to synchronize 3D maps for driverless cars. These 3D maps are available with laser scanners, cameras, GPS tracking and sensors.

The global 3D mapping and 3D modelling market is segmented into application, verticals, and region. The application is 3D mobile mapping, 3D projection mapping, 3D laser mapping, mapping and navigation, 3D texture mapping, 3D video mapping, and others. The verticals segment is segmented into defense and public safety, automotive, transport and logistics, healthcare, construction, aviation and space, retail, media and entertainment, and others. The market is spanned across regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world.

Major Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the global 3D mapping and 3D modelling market Apple, Inc. (U.S.), Saab Automobile AB (Sweden), Airbus Defence and Space SAS (France), Google, Inc. (U.S.), Autodesk, Inc. (U.S) Trimble Inc., (U.S.), Intermap Technologies (U.S.), Topcon Corporation (Japan), Cybercity 3D, Inc. (U.S), Esri (U.S), Applied EarthWorks, Inc. (U.S.), Aerolion (U.S.), Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (Japan), Udemy Inc. (U.S.), the Blender Foundation (the Netherlands), Pixologic, Inc. (U.S.), among others.

The global 3D Mapping and 3D Modelling Market is expected to grow at USD ~6 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of ~26% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Regional Analysis

he regional analysis of 3D mapping and 3D modelling market is studied for regions such as Asia Pacific (China, Japan, and India), North America (the U.S., Mexico, and Canada), Europe (the U.K, Germany) and Rest of the World. North America is one of the leading regions of the world in terms of market share. The 3D mapping and 3D modelling market in this region has a huge demand due to smart device activities which is propelling the market of 3D mapping and 3D modelling. The 3D mapping and 3D modelling market in Europe is expected to witness rapid growth in the forthcoming period. Whereas, Asia Pacific countries such as China, Japan, and India is an emerging 3D mapping and 3D modelling market, which is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the coming years.

Intended Audience