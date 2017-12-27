Market Scenario:

Increasing purchasing power has been driving the demand of residential floorings. Its cost effectiveness and environment friendly nature are some of the factors which attract more and more consumers. The increasing consumer attention towards aesthetic value in construction and changing preferences towards environment friendly products are also responsible for driving this market. Vinyl flooring can be used anywhere and is preferred in nonresidential segment due to easy to fix and easy maintenance.

Flooring demand depends upon the new construction activities, and economic activities such as spending power and consumer’s preference and among other. Moreover, Carpets and flooring has featured in many government buildings and government facilities across the country. This flooring doesn’t just improve the aesthetic value but is also durable in the long run. However, vinyl flooring cannot take heavy loads and can be damaged by sharp objects. Furthermore, colors can fade with direct sunlight and floors can be damaged by extreme temperature. This acts as a restraint for the vinyl flooring market.

Regional Analysis

Vinyl flooring market is growing rapidly due to the factors such as increased construction and building activities. Currently, APAC is expected to lead the market with its largest market. The reason is attributed to the growth in the construction industry and changing lifestyle and preference of the people. Population growth in this region also offers a huge potential for infrastructure development and new housing demand which leads the market of vinyl flooring.

Key Players

The major player operating in the market of global Vinyl Flooring are Mohawk Industries Convenience ,Gerflor Group, Armstrong Flooring Inc., Mannington Mills Inc., Shaw Industries Group Inc., Tarkett Group, TOLI Floor Corporation, Interface, Inc., and Polyflor Ltd.

Target Audience

• Organizations

• Manufacturer

• Research Institute / Education Institute

• Potential Investors

Product Analysis

• Product matrix which gives a detailed comparison of the market for different recycled product types

Additional Information

• Regulatory Landscape

• Pricing Analysis

• Macroeconomic Indicators

Geographic Analysis

• Geographical analysis across 15 countries

Company Information

• Profiling of 10 key market players

• In-depth analysis including SWOT analysis, and strategy information of related to report title

• Competitive landscape including emerging trends adopted by major companies

The report for Global Vinyl flooring Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advance Vinyl flooring, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

