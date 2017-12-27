The settings at The Resort this New Year Eve is sure to remind you of the disco era of Bollywood, come spend your long weekend at the resort.

Marking an ode to the Disco days this New Years, dance to the tunes of some fun-filled and nostalgic disco songs in our “Disco Returns Night” themed party at The Resort on 31st December 2017, 7.30pm onwards.

Enjoy the serving of snacks, Indian liquor, chilled cocktails & mocktails, gala dinner with warm smiles, electrifying music and live performance by the bay to make it an unforgettable evening. Shake a leg to groovy disco tracks.

Event Highlights

Ø Dance Performance by dance squads

Ø Unlimited Drinks, Food and Entertainment

Ø Lavish Multicuisine Buffets

Venue: The Resort, Madh – Marve, Mumbai

Date: 31st December 2017

Time: 7.30pm onwards

Theme: Disco Returns Night

For Reservations call: 022 28447777