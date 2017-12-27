“The Report United States Dental Water Jet Market by Manufacturers, States, Type and Application, Forecast to 2022 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

This report studies the Dental Water Jet market, an oral irrigator (also called a dental water jet) is a home dental care device. It uses a stream of pulsating water to remove plaque and food debris between teeth as well as below the gumline. The oral irrigator improves gingival health.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Dental Water Jet in United States market, to split the market based on manufacturers, states, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Waterpik

Panasonic

Philips

Oral-B

H2Ofloss

Aquapick

ToiletTree Products

Jetpik

PURSONI

Interplak

Hydro Floss

Matwave

OraTec

Candeon

Risun

Pro-Floss

H2Oral

Market Segment by States, covering

California

Texas

New York

Florida

Illinois

Market Segment by Type, covers

Countertop Oral Irrigator

Cordless Oral Irrigator

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Home use

Dentistry use

Travel use

Other

There are 17 Chapters to deeply display the United States Dental Water Jet market.

Chapter 1, to describe Dental Water Jet Introduction, product type and application, market overview, market analysis by States, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the manufacturers of Dental Water Jet, with profile, main business, news, sales, price, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the United States market by States, covering California, New York, Texas, Illinois and Florida, with sales, price, revenue and market share of Dental Water Jet, for each state, from 2012 to 2017;

Chapter 5 and 6, to show the market by type and application, with sales, price, revenue, market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2012 to 2017;

Chapter 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11, to analyze the key States by Type and Application, covering California, New York, Texas, Illinois and Florida, with sales, revenue and market share by types and applications;

Chapter 12, Dental Water Jet market forecast, by States, type and application, with sales, price, revenue and growth rate forecast, from 2017 to 2022;

Chapter 13, to analyze the manufacturing cost, key raw materials and manufacturing process etc.

Chapter 14, to analyze the industrial chain, sourcing strategy and downstream end users (buyers);

Chapter 15, to describe sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers etc.

Chapter 16 and 17, to describe Dental Water Jet Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Dental Water Jet Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Countertop Oral Irrigator

1.2.2 Cordless Oral Irrigator

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Home use

1.3.2 Dentistry use

1.3.3 Travel use

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Market Analysis by States

1.4.1 California Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.2 Texas Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.3 New York Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.4 Florida Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.5 Illinois Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Waterpik

2.1.1 Profile

2.1.2 Dental Water Jet Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Type 1

2.1.2.2 Type 2

2.1.3 Waterpik Dental Water Jet Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.1.4 Business Overview

2.1.5 Waterpik News

2.2 Panasonic

2.2.1 Profile

2.2.2 Dental Water Jet Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Type 1

2.2.2.2 Type 2

2.2.3 Panasonic Dental Water Jet Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2.4 Business Overview

2.2.5 Panasonic News

2.3 Philips

2.3.1 Profile

2.3.2 Dental Water Jet Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Type 1

2.3.2.2 Type 2

2.3.3 Philips Dental Water Jet Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3.4 Business Overview

2.3.5 Philips News

2.4 Oral-B

2.4.1 Profile

2.4.2 Dental Water Jet Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Type 1

2.4.2.2 Type 2

2.4.3 Oral-B Dental Water Jet Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4.4 Business Overview

2.4.5 Oral-B News

2.5 H2Ofloss

2.5.1 Profile

2.5.2 Dental Water Jet Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Type 1

2.5.2.2 Type 2

2.5.3 H2Ofloss Dental Water Jet Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5.4 Business Overview

2.5.5 H2Ofloss News

2.6 Aquapick

2.6.1 Profile

2.6.2 Dental Water Jet Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Type 1

2.6.2.2 Type 2

2.6.3 Aquapick Dental Water Jet Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6.4 Business Overview

2.6.5 Aquapick News

2.7 ToiletTree Products

2.7.1 Profile

2.7.2 Dental Water Jet Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Type 1

2.7.2.2 Type 2

2.7.3 ToiletTree Products Dental Water Jet Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7.4 Business Overview

2.7.5 ToiletTree Products News

2.8 Jetpik

2.8.1 Profile

2.8.2 Dental Water Jet Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Type 1

2.8.2.2 Type 2

2.8.3 Jetpik Dental Water Jet Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.8.4 Business Overview

2.8.5 Jetpik News

2.9 PURSONI

2.9.1 Profile

2.9.2 Dental Water Jet Type and Applications

2.9.2.1 Type 1

2.9.2.2 Type 2

