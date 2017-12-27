Tool steel Market 2017

Global Tool steel market Information Report by type (High Speed Tool Steel, Carbon Tool Steel, Alloy Tool Steel, Metal Cutting and Others), by Application (Shipbuilding, Automotive, Machinery and Others) and By Region – Global Forecast To 2023

Market Scenario

Tool Steel refers to a wide range of carbon and alloy steels which are well-suited to be converted into tools. Tool steels are known for their hardness, deformation and resistance to abrasion.

One of the key drivers for the growth of Tool steel market is the increase in the demand for tool steels for manufacturing various cutting tools, such as tool bits, drills, taps, gear cutters, saw blades, planers, jointer blades, milling cutters, router bits, punches, and dies, among others. Tool steel provides certain benefits such as high resistance to wear, good thermal conductivity and good hardenability, cost-effective machinability and excellent polishing and acid-treatment properties. These properties makes tool steel suitable for use by various end use industries including Automotive industry, Mechanical and plant engineering, Power-generation, Aviation, Food and packaging industry, Structural and civil engineering and Mining, thereby driving the growth of the market.

The report for Tool steel market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

Key Players

The key players of global Tool steel Market include-

Voestalpine AG (Austria)

Sandvik AB (Sweden)

Fushun Special Steel Co., Ltd. (China)

Baowu Steel Group Corp., Ltd. (China)

Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp. (Japan)

QiLu Special Steel Co,.Ltd (China)

Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan)

Eramet S.A. (France)

Universal Stainless (U.S.)

Hudson Tool Steel Corporation (U.S.)

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Research Methodology

3 Market Dynamics

4 Global Tool Steel Market, By Type

5 Global Tool Steel Market, By Application

6 Regional Market Analysis

7 Competitive Analysis

Continued…….

