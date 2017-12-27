Market Overview:

Tomato powder is a powder derived from tomato. It is made by turning fresh tomatoes into a slurry and further spray drying the slurry, creating a fine powder of uniform consistency. It is used to add tomato flavor in various dishes, has increased its application in various food processors. It can be used as a substitute of tomato paste and has a longer shelf life as compared to naturally derived tomato paste. Moreover, tomato is considered as a healthy staple food with health benefits including reduced risk of heart diseases and cancer, reduced blood pressure, improved eyesight and many more, which has contributed to the growth of tomato powder market.

Tomato powder has diverse application in various food product lines including seasonings and savories, soup mixes, snack foods, curries and gravies, baby foods and many more which is driving the growth of the market. It is rich in flavor and used as a flavoring agent.

Additionally, tomatoes hold health beneficial attributes which includes reduced risk of heart diseases and cancer, reduced blood pressure, improved eyesight and improved skin quality which is escalating the usage of tomatoes. However, storage of fresh tomatoes is a rising concern among consumers which has opened doors for tomato powder market as a substitute of fresh tomatoes. Moreover, changing consumer lifestyle and increasing consumption of processed food is adding fuel to the growth of tomato powder market owing to its high shelf life. However, lycopene present in tomato causes allergy to some consumers which may hamper the market growth of tomato powder.

Major Key Players:

The major players in the Tomato Powder Market,

BATA FOOD (Turkey)

Grupo Empresarial Agraz, S.L. (Spain)

Garlico Industries Ltd. (India)

Aarkay Food Products Ltd. (India)

Lycored (U.K.)

Hangzhou Qincheng Trade Co. Ltd (Beijing)

Cmec Xinjiang Foodstuff Co. Ltd. (China)

Focus on R&D will contribute to the growth of tomato powder market. Moreover, increasing application of tomato powder will attract new players in the market which will drive the growth of tomato powder market.

Regional Analysis:

Global Tomato Powder Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world (RoW). Asia Pacific market is dominating the tomato powder market followed by North America. In Asia Pacific, China is the major producer and consumer of tomato powder followed by India. In China, tomato powder is used as a major ingredient for adding tomato flavor in various fast food dishes. Moreover, tomatoes are an integral part of American diets and used in every recipe which has opened doors for tomato powder market in this region.

Moreover, Europe is experiencing moderate growth in the tomato powder market owing to the changing lifestyle and changing consumption pattern among the consumers. Moreover, Spain and the Netherlands are experiencing increasing production of tomatoes which is contributing the growth of tomato powder in these regions.

Market Segments:

Tomato powder is segmented on the basis of process including hot break, cold break and warm break. Among all, hot break is projected to be the fastest growing segment as it produces a denser and more viscous product when reconstituted and can be used in functional foods and nutrition applications.

On the basis of application, tomato powder is segmented such as seasoning and savories, soup mixes, snack foods, curries and gravies, baby foods and others. Seasonings and savories segment is examined to be growing in the coming years followed by soup mixes. It has been supported by the rising consumption of seasonings and savories in the market.

