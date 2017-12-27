27, December 2017: The London Vape Company has announced the new TASTR, a device that allows users to taste London Vape Company and partnered E-liquids online, without the use of E-liquid or replaceable parts.

Drawing on cutting edge technology, the Tastr uses a combination of temperature and digital currents to manipulate user’s taste buds to accurately simulate the flavour of E-liquid. Currently in early development, users are able to sign up for the chance to try a prototype device when it becomes available.

The CEO of The London Vape Company said:

‘The London Vape Company Tastr has been the biggest project we’ve ever worked on, and pushes the boundaries of the vaping industry to provide a completely innovative step forward for online shoppers. Allowing our users to sample products online prevents the risk of buyer’s remorse, and ensures our customers are able to choose E-liquid, fully aware if they will enjoy it or not’

Vaping is a growing industry, with over an estimated 2.9 Million Vapers in the UK (as reported by Action on Smoking and Health in May 2017). With growing consumer demand, new technology is a key tool to ensure more smokers are making the switch, opening the doors to a smoke free future within the UK and across the globe.

