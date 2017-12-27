Text My Main Number is a well known US based landline texting service provider and the spokesperson for the company announced to offer to text to landline service to MNCs and big enterprises. This service will introduce messaging as a mode of communication for internal communication as well as communication with the clients. This will save a lot of time of resources by automating communication in a certain way and increasing the staff productivity. It will also decrease the operational cost at a certain level for the big companies. The landline texting service will positively impact the ROI of MNCs. Also, it will more closely connect the different branches of the company.

The stated service text enables landline and toll-free numbers of the company. One these lines are text enabled, it can be used for texting. The company will provide a user-friendly web-based interface, which can be used to manage and respond to messages. It is a mobile-friendly web app, so it can be accessed on any device. Also, the messages can be responded remotely even if it is sent to the landline.

The texting to landline solution offered by Text My Main Number also offers the feature of “Auto Reply”. This feature can be used to answer most commonly asked the question. The users can send a text and the SMS to landline solution will text back the predefined message automatically. This way the staff can stay free to work on another priority task. On the other hand, each query is getting answered immediately. The customers don’t need to stay in the call queue and wait for their turn. This increases the client satisfaction as well.

The landline texting will allow the exchange of both, SMS and MMS, so the big companies can use it for more engaging communication as well. The landline texting eliminates the need for sharing personal contact numbers and can keep the main line numbers for all kinds of communication, ensuring that there is a ubiquitous communication system in place.

The staff can use this messaging system for internal communications as well eliminate the cost of calling each other for small things. There are many more features offered by the landline texting service to meet the communication need of big companies. Below is the list of Key features:

• Multiple users and sub-users

• Contact management

• Contact grouping

• Schedule SMS

• Mass messaging

• Schedule texting

• Auto reply

• Automated appointment scheduling

• Reports

The offered texting to landline solution provides a complete messaging solution to benefit big companies. This business messaging solution connects all different branches of the company. Also, a company account can have multiple sub-users for a single number with limited roles.

Text My Main Number has announced to offer the risk-free trial account for 30 days to businesses, so the companies can experience the messaging solution on their own. To learn more about the service and free trial, please visit http://textmymainnumber.com/