Hope you are doing great!

We at Socialize Store mentor budding start-ups, ideators, employees, trainers/teachers, women entrepreneurs, students & day dreamers in co-creating their social world.

Our workshops are tailor made to suit today’s marketing conditions and our experienced trainers give perfect solutions to suit each brand’s marketing needs.

List of our available workshops:

1. Workshop on ‘Leveraging Social Media for your Brand!

2. Workshop on Blogging Effectively!

3. Workshop on: Become Smarter Than Your Smart Phone

4. One on one Mentoring Session for Social Media Marketing

Other Workshops: Basic/Advanced Excel, Word, Power Point, Email Marketing, Data Analytics, Website Designing

About the Trainer:

Ms. Ami Savla Hemani is a new age social Woman entrepreneur, Founder and Trainer of a Social Media Training Hub, Socialize Store (https://www.facebook.com/SocialMediaTrainingHubMumbai/)

She has been featured in various newspapers and e-magazines as inspiring startup stories. Some of these include, The Times Of India, Hindustan Times, DNA India, Tadpoles.in, Sheroes, Business Nonstop, Sniffer, MumbaiMag, Smart India Women, Naari Sakhi, Love Doodle, My City Woman and Storified.in

On account of International Womens’ day, in the year 2016 she was invited as a panelist by K.J. Somaiya Institute of Management Studies and Research for their panel discussion ”Women entrepreneurs and road ahead’ and in the year 2015, she was invited by Google Developer Group – Mumbai chapter to deliver a talk on ‘Women and Tech’.

Ami has delivered various talks on Social Media in various prime institutes and communities in Mumbai. She has also been awarded at multiple occasions for her work in the community.

She is also a Visiting Faculty at NMIMS for the subject Social Media Marketing.

Ami Savla Hemani has successfully trained 2000+ individuals in span of just some months. She has also catered to Social Media Training needs of many companies, one of the recent being The French Tourism.

Regards,

Ms. Ami Savla Hemani, +91 9820845577

Founder, Socialize Store – Social Media Training Hub

Social Media Expert, Trainer & Consultant

Visiting Faculty at NMIMS.

https://www.facebook.com/AmiSavlaHemani

https://www.facebook.com/SocialMediaTrainingHubMumbai/

https://www.instagram.com/socialmediatraininghub/

https://linkedin.com/in/amisavlahemani

https://www.facebook.com/groups/DigitalWorldMumbai/

www.socializestore.com