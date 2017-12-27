The Indian real estate sector has witnessed various policy changes in the last 2 years. Modi Builders Group, a Hyderabad-based realty firm, believes that these regulations will reconstruct the market for investors.

The Indian government is aiming to bring a positive change in the sector. The Real Estate Regulatory Act (RERA) – to guarantee timely deliveries, Goods and Services Tax (GST) –unified tax regime, and Demonetization are government regulations to promote transparency and professionalism into the Indian real estate sector.

The reforms have also benefitted the rental markets, along with the residential sector.Considered the most crucial unit of the Indian real estate, the rental market can potentially grow in the coming years.

Reasons for slow growth of rental housing:

Experts from the firm believe that the rental market of India has not taken off, in spite its potential. They stated, “The developers don’t find it profitable to build projects solely for rental purpose. Moreover, the rental returns they can expect are less than the cost of construction. This is the primary reason for the slow growth of rental housing.”

However, new regimes by the Indian government are expected to revive the rental market in India. The Hyderabad-based realtor examines the reforms of year 2017.

• Section 194-IB to withhold taxes

The new section added to the Income Tax Act, Section 194-IB, makes it mandatory for tenants who pay more than Rs 50,000 to withhold the taxes at 5% on rent. The new amendment also demands individuals to deposit the amount within the prescribed time.

This new regime will bring landlords receiving higher income in spotlight. To claim the benefits of Tax Deducted at Source (TDS), they areaccountable to reporttheir full rental income in the tax returns.

The finance analyst from Modi Builders said, “Both tenants and landlords want their transactions clean. In fact, the tenants are now more careful about the rental agreements and rental receipts. I think that, with new regimes, the misconducts will considerably get reduced.”

• Eradication of fake rent receipts

Section 10(13A) of the Income Tax Act says that employees can be exempted from the taxes under House Rent Allowance (HRA). Earlier, to avail this benefit, employees simply needed to submit rent receipts along with the landlord’s PAN details if the rent amount exceeded Rs 1 lakh per annum.

However, the government has recently introduced a tribunal, wherein the officer evaluating can demand a proof for authenticity. The leading constructors said that this new governing will effectively deal with the practice of submitting fake rent receipts by the employees.

Modi Builders consider the rental reforms beneficial for both buyers and property owners. They will enhance the developer’s confidence, resulting in the allocation of available units. Besides, with increasing transparency, the tenants will have trust while making decisions.