Vacuum coating processes use vacuum technology to create a sub-atmospheric pressure environment and an atomic or molecular condensable vapor source to deposit thin films and coatings. The vapor source may be from a solid or liquid surface (physical vapor deposition – PVD), or from a chemical vapor precursor (chemical vapor deposition – CVD).

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Vacuum Coating Machine in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Applied Materials

ULVAC

Buhler Leybold Optics

Shincron

AIXTRON

Von Ardenne

Veeco Instruments

Oerlikon Balzers

Optorun

Jusung Engineering

Showa Shinku

IHI

BOBST

Hanil Vacuum

Lung Pine Vacuum

Denton Vacuum

Mustang Vacuum Systems

CVD Equipment Corporation

Hongda Vacuum

SKY Technology

HCVAC

ZHEN HUA

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Vacuum Evaporation Coating Machine

Vacuum Sputtering Coating Machine

Vacuum Ion Plating Machine

CVD Coating Machine

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Automotive

Packaging

Optical & Glass

Electronics

Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Vacuum Coating Machine market.

Chapter 1, to describe Vacuum Coating Machine Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Vacuum Coating Machine, with sales, revenue, and price of Vacuum Coating Machine, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Vacuum Coating Machine, for each region, from 2012 to 2017;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2012 to 2017;

Chapter 12, Vacuum Coating Machine market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2022;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Vacuum Coating Machine sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Vacuum Coating Machine Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Vacuum Evaporation Coating Machine

1.2.2 Vacuum Sputtering Coating Machine

1.2.3 Vacuum Ion Plating Machine

1.2.4 CVD Coating Machine

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Automotive

1.3.2 Packaging

1.3.3 Optical & Glass

1.3.4 Electronics

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 USA Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Applied Materials

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.1.1 Applied Materials Vacuum Coating Machine Description

2.1.1.2 Applied Materials Vacuum Coating Machine Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.1.2 Applied Materials Vacuum Coating Machine Product Introduction

2.1.2.1 Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.1.2.2 Applied Materials Vacuum Coating Machine Product Introduction

2.1.3 Applied Materials Vacuum Coating Machine Sales, Revenue and Market Share

2.1.3.1 Applied Materials Vacuum Coating Machine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.1.3.2 Applied Materials Vacuum Coating Machine Market Share in Global in 2016

2.2 ULVAC

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.1.1 ULVAC Vacuum Coating Machine Description

2.2.1.2 ULVAC Vacuum Coating Machine Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.2.2 Applied Materials Vacuum Coating Machine Product Introduction

2.2.2.1 Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.2.2.2 ULVAC Vacuum Coating Machine Product Introduction

2.2.3 ULVAC Vacuum Coating Machine Sales, Revenue and Market Share

2.2.3.1 ULVAC Vacuum Coating Machine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2.3.2 ULVAC Vacuum Coating Machine Market Share in Global in 2016

2.3 Buhler Leybold Optics

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.1.1 Buhler Leybold Optics Vacuum Coating Machine Description

2.3.1.2 Buhler Leybold Optics Vacuum Coating Machine Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.3.2 Buhler Leybold Optics Vacuum Coating Machine Product Introduction

2.3.2.1 Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.3.2.2 Buhler Leybold Optics Vacuum Coating Machine Product Introduction

2.3.3 Buhler Leybold Optics Vacuum Coating Machine Sales, Revenue and Market Share

2.3.3.1 Buhler Leybold Optics Vacuum Coating Machine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3.3.2 Buhler Leybold Optics Vacuum Coating Machine Market Share in Global in 2016

2.4 Shincron

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.1.1 Shincron Vacuum Coating Machine Description

2.4.1.2 Shincron Vacuum Coating Machine Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.4.2 Shincron Vacuum Coating Machine Product Introduction

2.4.2.1 Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.4.2.2 Shincron Vacuum Coating Machine Product Introduction

2.4.3 Shincron Vacuum Coating Machine Sales, Revenue and Market Share

2.4.3.1 Shincron Vacuum Coating Machine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4.3.2 Shincron Vacuum Coating Machine Market Share in Global in 2016

2.5 AIXTRON

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.1.1 AIXTRON Vacuum Coating Machine Description

2.5.1.2 AIXTRON Vacuum Coating Machine Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.5.2 AIXTRON Vacuum Coating Machine Product Introduction

2.5.2.1 Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.5.2.2 AIXTRON Vacuum Coating Machine Product Introduction

2.5.3 AIXTRON Vacuum Coating Machine Sales, Revenue and Market Share

2.5.3.1 AIXTRON Vacuum Coating Machine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5.3.2 AIXTRON Vacuum Coating Machine Market Share in Global in 2016

2.6 Von Ardenne

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.1.1 Von Ardenne Vacuum Coating Machine Description

2.6.1.2 Von Ardenne Vacuum Coating Machine Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.6.2 Von Ardenne Vacuum Coating Machine Product Introduction

2.6.2.1 Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.6.2.2 Von Ardenne Vacuum Coating Machine Product Introduction

2.6.3 Von Ardenne Vacuum Coating Machine Sales, Revenue and Market Share

2.6.3.1 Von Ardenne Vacuum Coating Machine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6.3.2 Von Ardenne Vacuum Coating Machine Market Share in Global in 2016

2.7 Veeco Instruments

