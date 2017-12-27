According to a new report Global Ureteral Stents Market, published by KBV research, the Ureteral Stents Market Size was valued at $310.0 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach $460.9 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period
The Metallic Stents market holds the largest market share in the Global Ureteral Stents Market by Material in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Polymer Stents market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.6% during (2017 – 2023).
The General Surgery market holds the largest market share in Global Ureteral Stents Market by Application in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 4.7 % during the forecast period. The Orthopaedic Surgery market would attain market value of $489.3 million by 2023.
The Kidney Stones market holds the largest market share the Global Ureteral Stents Market by Application in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Kidney Transplantation market is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.4% during (2017 – 2023).
The Hospitals market holds the largest market share in the Global Ureteral Stents Market by End User in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023, growing at a CAGR of 4.2 % during the forecast period.
Full Report: http://kbvresearch.com/ureteral-stents-market/
The North America market holds the largest market share in the Global Ureteral Stents Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.1 % during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.1% during (2017 – 2023).
The Germany market dominated the Europe Ureteral Stents Market by Country in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 4.2 % during the forecast period.
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Ureteral Stents Market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of B. Braun Melsungen AG, C.R. Bard, Inc., Boston Scientfic Corporation, Teleflex Inc. Olympus Corporation, Cook Group Incorporated, Coloplast Ltd., Medline Industries, Inc., and Allium Medical Solutions Ltd.
Global Ureteral Stents Market Size Segmentation
By Material
Polymer
Hybrid
Polyurethane
Silicone
Metallic
By Product
Open/Closed Pigtail Stent
Double Pigtail Stent
Multiloop Stents
By End User
Hospitals
Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCS) & Clinics
By Application
Kidney Stones
Ureteroscopy
Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy
Lithotripsy
Kidney Transplantation
Tumors
Urinary Incontinence
Other Application
By Geography
North America Ureteral Stents Market Size
US Ureteral Stents Market Size
Canada Ureteral Stents Market Size
Mexico Ureteral Stents Market Size
Other NA Country Ureteral Stents Market Size
Europe Ureteral Stents Market
Germany Ureteral Stents Market
UK Ureteral Stents Market
France Ureteral Stents Market
Russia Ureteral Stents Market
Spain Ureteral Stents Market
Italy Ureteral Stents Market
Other EU Country Ureteral Stents Market
Asia Pacific Ureteral Stents Market
China Ureteral Stents Market
Japan Ureteral Stents Market
India Ureteral Stents Market
South Korea Ureteral Stents Market
Singapore Ureteral Stents Market
Malaysia Ureteral Stents Market
Other APAC Country Ureteral Stents Market
Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA) Ureteral Stents Market
Brazil Ureteral Stents Market
Argentina Ureteral Stents Market
UAE Ureteral Stents Market
Saudi Arabia Ureteral Stents Market
South Africa Ureteral Stents Market
Nigeria Ureteral Stents Market
Other LAMEA Country Ureteral Stents Market
Companies Profiled
Braun Melsungen AG
R. Bard, Inc.
Boston Scientfic Corporation
Teleflex Inc.
Olympus Corporation
Cook Group Incorporated
Coloplast Ltd.
Medline Industries, Inc.
Allium Medical Solutions Ltd.
