According to a new report Global Ureteral Stents Market, published by KBV research, the Ureteral Stents Market Size was valued at $310.0 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach $460.9 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period

The Metallic Stents market holds the largest market share in the Global Ureteral Stents Market by Material in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Polymer Stents market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.6% during (2017 – 2023).

The General Surgery market holds the largest market share in Global Ureteral Stents Market by Application in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 4.7 % during the forecast period. The Orthopaedic Surgery market would attain market value of $489.3 million by 2023.

The Kidney Stones market holds the largest market share the Global Ureteral Stents Market by Application in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Kidney Transplantation market is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.4% during (2017 – 2023).

The Hospitals market holds the largest market share in the Global Ureteral Stents Market by End User in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023, growing at a CAGR of 4.2 % during the forecast period.

The North America market holds the largest market share in the Global Ureteral Stents Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.1 % during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.1% during (2017 – 2023).

The Germany market dominated the Europe Ureteral Stents Market by Country in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 4.2 % during the forecast period.

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Ureteral Stents Market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of B. Braun Melsungen AG, C.R. Bard, Inc., Boston Scientfic Corporation, Teleflex Inc. Olympus Corporation, Cook Group Incorporated, Coloplast Ltd., Medline Industries, Inc., and Allium Medical Solutions Ltd.

Global Ureteral Stents Market Size Segmentation

By Material

Polymer

Hybrid

Polyurethane

Silicone

Metallic

By Product

Open/Closed Pigtail Stent

Double Pigtail Stent

Multiloop Stents

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCS) & Clinics

By Application

Kidney Stones

Ureteroscopy

Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy

Lithotripsy

Kidney Transplantation

Tumors

Urinary Incontinence

Other Application

By Geography

North America Ureteral Stents Market Size

US Ureteral Stents Market Size

Canada Ureteral Stents Market Size

Mexico Ureteral Stents Market Size

Other NA Country Ureteral Stents Market Size

Europe Ureteral Stents Market

Germany Ureteral Stents Market

UK Ureteral Stents Market

France Ureteral Stents Market

Russia Ureteral Stents Market

Spain Ureteral Stents Market

Italy Ureteral Stents Market

Other EU Country Ureteral Stents Market

Asia Pacific Ureteral Stents Market

China Ureteral Stents Market

Japan Ureteral Stents Market

India Ureteral Stents Market

South Korea Ureteral Stents Market

Singapore Ureteral Stents Market

Malaysia Ureteral Stents Market

Other APAC Country Ureteral Stents Market

Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA) Ureteral Stents Market

Brazil Ureteral Stents Market

Argentina Ureteral Stents Market

UAE Ureteral Stents Market

Saudi Arabia Ureteral Stents Market

South Africa Ureteral Stents Market

Nigeria Ureteral Stents Market

Other LAMEA Country Ureteral Stents Market

Companies Profiled

Braun Melsungen AG

R. Bard, Inc.

Boston Scientfic Corporation

Teleflex Inc.

Olympus Corporation

Cook Group Incorporated

Coloplast Ltd.

Medline Industries, Inc.

Allium Medical Solutions Ltd.

