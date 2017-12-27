Global Hydraulic Fracturing Market Research and Analysis, 2015-2021

Global Hydraulic Fracturing Market, Size, Share, Market Intelligence, Company Profiles, Market Trends, Strategy, Research Report, Analysis, Forecast 2015-2021

Global Hydraulic Fracturing Market is expected to grow at the CAGR of 8% during 2016-2021. The Global Market is growing at a modest rate due to rise in adoption of hydraulic fracturing in oil& gas market for shale exploration and production. Huge investment from government and private players are expected to boost the Global Hydraulic Fracturing Market. Global adoption and exploration in shale products and technological advancement is driving the market. Other key factors that are driving the global hydraulic fracturing market includes shale drilling & energy revolution across the globe. Research & development are guiding the market to explore shale gas through safe technology without harming the environment. However, requirement of huge amount of water and chemicals in Global Hydraulic Fracturing Market is a big concern. Stringent government regulations & policies may affect the market growth. Concern for water contamination, seismic wave formation and sliding crude oil prices are expected to restrain the market growth. However, huge demand in APAC region and adoption of waterless fracturing foams are expected to boost the market.

Global adoption of global hydraulic fracturing products by type such as Eagle ford Shale, Antrim shale, Bakken Shale, Barnett Shale enable to boost the shale production considerably across the North America and Europe. Global Hydraulic Fracturing Market by technology such as Sliding Sleeves, Plug & Purf are widely adopted technology and expected to attract other major players to enter into the market. Emerging economies such as India, China, Japan and Korea are expected to contribute considerably due to emerging demand of shale gas and energy revolution in APAC region. Global Hydraulic Fracturing Market players such as Baker Hughes Inc, Halliburton, Nabors Industries Ltd, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc, RPC Inc., Schlumberger Limited and Tacrom Services SRL, are focusing on R&D, partnership, collaboration, M&A to stay competitive.

North America contributes highest in the Market followed by Europe. The key drivers of the significant contribution of North America includes the significant shale gas production across the region. North America has abundant shale reserves that are commercially viable as a result hydraulic fracturing market is widely adopted for shale gas formation. Emerging economies such as China, India, Japan and Korea have huge demand for Hydraulic Fracturing for shale production. As a result APAC is expected to create considerable opportunity for Global Hydraulic Fracturing Market.

Moreover, improved standard of living, infrastructural development and favorable government policies are key factors to drive Hydraulic Fracturing Market in APAC region. The report includes detailed Market Overview, Market Determinants, Company Profiling, Sector Analysis, Market Segmentation, Geographical Analysis, Strategic Recommendations, Key Company Analysis, GAP Analysis, Key Findings, Market Estimations, Market Insights, Analyst Insights and predictive analysis of the market.

The key players in the global Hydraulic Fracturing market include: Baker Hughes Inc., BP Plc, C&J Energy Services Inc., Calfrac Well Services Ltd., Cudd Energy Services, Exxonmobil, FTS International, Halliburton, Nabors Industries Ltd., Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc., Petrobras, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, RPC, Inc., Schlumberger, Statoil ASA, Superior Well Services Inc., Tacrom Services S.R.L., Trican Well Service Ltd., United Oilfield Services., Weatherford International Inc.. Partnership, R&D, M&A, product launch are the key strategy adopted in the global Hydraulic Fracturing market.

Global Hydraulic Fracturing market is segmented on the basis of Application, Technology, Material, Shale Type, and geography. The major segment in global Hydraulic Fracturing market by application includes Tight Gas, Tight Oil, Shale Gas, Coal Bed and Other Application Market. Global Hydraulic Fracturing Market by shale type includes Eagle ford Shale, Bakken Shale, Barnett Shale and so on which are widely adopted for shale production across the globe.

