This report studies the Vertical Multistage Centrifugal Pump market, Vertical centrifugal pumps are also referred to as cantilever pumps. They utilize a unique shaft and bearing support configuration that allows the volute to hang in the pump while the bearings are outside the pump. This style of pump uses no stuffing box to seal the shaft but instead utilizes a “throttle bushing”. A common application for this style of pump is in a parts washer. A centrifugal pump containing two or more impellers is called a multistage centrifugal pump. The impellers may be mounted on the same shaft or on different shafts.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Vertical Multistage Centrifugal Pump in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Grundfos

Ebara

KSB

WILO

Xylem

CNP

Pentair

Dab pumps

Shanghai Kaiquan Pump

EAST Pump

ESPA

Leo

Shakti

Baiyun

U-FLO

Shimge

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Cast iron & Stainless Pump

Stainless Pump

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Municipal Water Supply

Irrigation

General Industrial Services

Water Treatment

Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Vertical Multistage Centrifugal Pump market.

Chapter 1, to describe Vertical Multistage Centrifugal Pump Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Vertical Multistage Centrifugal Pump, with sales, revenue, and price of Vertical Multistage Centrifugal Pump, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Vertical Multistage Centrifugal Pump, for each region, from 2012 to 2017;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2012 to 2017;

Chapter 12, Vertical Multistage Centrifugal Pump market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2022;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Vertical Multistage Centrifugal Pump sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Vertical Multistage Centrifugal Pump Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Cast iron & Stainless Pump

1.2.2 Stainless Pump

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Municipal Water Supply

1.3.2 Irrigation

1.3.3 General Industrial Services

1.3.4 Water Treatment

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 USA Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Grundfos

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.1.1 Grundfos Vertical Multistage Centrifugal Pump Description

2.1.1.2 Grundfos Vertical Multistage Centrifugal Pump Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.1.2 Grundfos Vertical Multistage Centrifugal Pump Product Introduction

2.1.2.1 Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.1.2.2 Grundfos Vertical Multistage Centrifugal Pump Product Introduction

2.1.3 Grundfos Vertical Multistage Centrifugal Pump Sales, Revenue and Market Share

2.1.3.1 Grundfos Vertical Multistage Centrifugal Pump Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.1.3.2 Grundfos Vertical Multistage Centrifugal Pump Market Share in Global in 2016

2.2 Ebara

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.1.1 Ebara Vertical Multistage Centrifugal Pump Description

2.2.1.2 Ebara Vertical Multistage Centrifugal Pump Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.2.2 Grundfos Vertical Multistage Centrifugal Pump Product Introduction

2.2.2.1 Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.2.2.2 Ebara Vertical Multistage Centrifugal Pump Product Introduction

2.2.3 Ebara Vertical Multistage Centrifugal Pump Sales, Revenue and Market Share

2.2.3.1 Ebara Vertical Multistage Centrifugal Pump Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2.3.2 Ebara Vertical Multistage Centrifugal Pump Market Share in Global in 2016

2.3 KSB

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.1.1 KSB Vertical Multistage Centrifugal Pump Description

2.3.1.2 KSB Vertical Multistage Centrifugal Pump Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.3.2 KSB Vertical Multistage Centrifugal Pump Product Introduction

2.3.2.1 Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.3.2.2 KSB Vertical Multistage Centrifugal Pump Product Introduction

2.3.3 KSB Vertical Multistage Centrifugal Pump Sales, Revenue and Market Share

2.3.3.1 KSB Vertical Multistage Centrifugal Pump Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3.3.2 KSB Vertical Multistage Centrifugal Pump Market Share in Global in 2016

2.4 WILO

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.1.1 WILO Vertical Multistage Centrifugal Pump Description

2.4.1.2 WILO Vertical Multistage Centrifugal Pump Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.4.2 WILO Vertical Multistage Centrifugal Pump Product Introduction

2.4.2.1 Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.4.2.2 WILO Vertical Multistage Centrifugal Pump Product Introduction

2.4.3 WILO Vertical Multistage Centrifugal Pump Sales, Revenue and Market Share

2.4.3.1 WILO Vertical Multistage Centrifugal Pump Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4.3.2 WILO Vertical Multistage Centrifugal Pump Market Share in Global in 2016

2.5 Xylem

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.1.1 Xylem Vertical Multistage Centrifugal Pump Description

2.5.1.2 Xylem Vertical Multistage Centrifugal Pump Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.5.2 Xylem Vertical Multistage Centrifugal Pump Product Introduction

2.5.2.1 Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.5.2.2 Xylem Vertical Multistage Centrifugal Pump Product Introduction

2.5.3 Xylem Vertical Multistage Centrifugal Pump Sales, Revenue and Market Share

2.5.3.1 Xylem Vertical Multistage Centrifugal Pump Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

