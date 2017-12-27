3D Christmas Tree Hanging @ Growel’s 101 Mall

Kids learn to make amazing winter wonderland with 3D Christmas tree hanging craft at Growel’s 101 mall on 29th December 2017.

This cute, simple and stunning paper ornament will add winter sparkle your celebration décor. Learn to cut and fold beautiful 3D Christmas tree hanging with our experts.

These pop-up paper Christmas tree hangings are fun to make and will bring warmth to the festive décor.

Date: 29th December 2017

DIY Woolfelt Colorful Coasters workshop @ Growel’s 101 mall

Learn to make some fun holiday décor @Growel’s 101 Mall.

Growel’s 101 mall have organised a DIY workshop for your lil ones on 30th December 2017. Kids will learn to make colourful woolfelt coasters of different shapes, size and colours in this workshop.

Give your loved ones a personalized gift that will add a pop of colors to the room.

These handscut and handmade woolfelt coasters are eco friendly and kids will enjoy making these colorful coasters in this holiday season.

Date: 30th December 2017

DIY Christmas Stocking Workshop @ Growel’s 101 Mall

Come & Learn to make an adorable Christmas stocking at Growel’s 101 Mall.

Children will learn to make lovely Christmas stockings with our expert in a fun workshop organized by Growel’s 101 Mall on 31st December 2017.

Gift these amazing customised stockings to your friends & family. A perfect addition to your fun festive décor.

Date: 31st December 2017