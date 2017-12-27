AK Mishra foundation & Chanakya IAS Academy in collaboration with Hazaribagh Athletic Association, (an important wing of Hazaribagh Olympic Association), organized District level Cross Country Race 2017 on 19th December 2017. The District Cross Country Race held at Hazaribagh with over 35 schools and 350 participants. Students were allotted running stretch as per their age groups categorized by the organizers.

Anoop Birthare, SP of Hazaribagh, in the opening ceremony addressed the participants and said, ‘it is a crime to keep an athlete away from sports. We must rise above our age old thought process. AK Mishra Foundation has taken this great initiative of organizing this athletic meet, which until now has never been organized in such small town like Hazaribagh. Bringing such high spirit activities at these areas is highly beneficial for our young generation. We, at Hazaribagh administration will always support AK Mishra Foundation for such good causes’.

Success Guru AK Mishra while addressing the participants also shared his views stating that, ‘involving in sports activities inculcates a never say die attitude in our personality and we at AK Mishra Foundation have strongly enforced sports as a part of our module and working on it not just in Hazaribagh but in all other districts of Jharkhand to reach out to every budding talent and give them an opportunity to be a part of such activities”.

While shedding light on importance of sports in our lives, Success Guru AK Mishra also shared that ‘it is our duty to make our life free from worries, and our active involvement in such actives not only helps us stay fit physically but keeps us mentally relaxed and contented too”. He encouraged the participants to bring out their hidden potential and give their best to win the race and get eligible to participate in the state level races which are yet to be organized in the later phases”.

Chairman & Director of AK Mishra Foundation along with SP of Hazaribagh, Anoop Birthare waved the flag to the students who started the race from Hazaribagh High School. Other esteemed panels of Chief guests also witnessed the event included Secretary of District Sports Association – Shabir Ansari, Vice Chairman of AK Mishra Foundation – AK Pandey, Karate coach – Uday Kumar, Chanakya IAS Academy’s Vice Chairman – Vinay Mishra and teachers from all the participating schools. Closing ceremony was held at Hazaribagh High School itself where the race ended after a halt at the Jheel Area. Winners under different categories were awarded with medals by AK Mishra and other esteemed chief guests at the event.

Spokesperson for the event shared that, ‘AK Mishra Foundation and the man behind it, Success Guru AK Mishra, envisions a transformed India with a strong belief that ‘Sports encourage and help us develop a winning attitude’. Therefore, sports is an important module followed by AK Mishra Foundation for the benefit of our young generation. This district level race is just a beginning towards a better tomorrow. Our winners shall soon represent Hazaribagh in State Cross Country Championship and then the National Championship before going International. We are proud of our young generation and looking forward to bag some medals at National and International races’.