Conductive Glue Global Market – Overview

According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, The Global Conductive Glue Market has seen a potential growth over the past few years and the market will achieve higher growth during the forecasted years. The Market is forecasted to demonstrate a phenomenal growth by 2022, surpassing its previous growth records in terms of value. The Global Conductive Glue Market size is expected evaluated to cross USD 8.11 billion by 2022 at CAGR of 11.2% during the estimated period (2016-2023).

Conductive Glue or Conductive adhesive is basically a glue that can be used for electronics, heat sinks, in chemical reaction or in a photochemical process. Depending upon its usage Conductive Glue or adhesives are characterized in four types; which are electrically conductive Glue/adhesive, thermally conductive Glue, Chemically Curing glue and UV Curing/ curing conductive Glue.

An electrically conductive adhesive is a glue that is primarily used for electronics. Similarly, a thermal adhesive is a type of thermally conductive glue used for electronic components and heat sinks. Chemically curing glue/ adhesive is a reactive material that require chemical reaction to convert it from liquid (or thermoplastic) to solid. Once cured, this adhesive generally provides high strength, flexible to rigid bond lines that resist temperature, humidity, and many chemicals. Whereas, the Ultraviolet or UV curing adhesive is able to cure, solidify or harden only when it exposed to one source of ultraviolet radiation with an intensity and wavelength. UV cured glues are used in a wide variety of objects such as Watches, sunglasses, electronics devices, glass tables and even tooth fillings are made possible by the development and implementation of the ultraviolet-curing adhesives. Thermal adhesive can be available as a paste (similar to thermal paste) or as a double-sided tape. It is commonly used to bond integrated circuits to heat sinks where there are no other mounting mechanisms available.

The global market for Conductive Glue is majorly attributed towards growing electronic industry. Additionally, the increasing need of conductive glue in the applications such as surface mount devices, wire-tacking, potting and encapsulation, conformal coating has also mounted the demand. Surface mounting devices’ contribution to the global market is quiet impressive and also making it a leading market in the application segment. On the other hand, the major challenges which could hamper the growth would be strict government regulations and fluctuating prices of raw materials.

Conductive Glue Global Market – Segmentation

The Conductive Glue Market can be segmented in to 3 key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation by Type: Comprises Electrically, Thermally, UV Curing and others.

Segmentation by Applications: Comprises Surface Mount Devices, Wire-tacking, Potting and Encapsulation, Conformal Coating.

Segmentation by Regions: Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

Conductive Glue Global Market – Competitive Analysis

A Well-established market of Conductive Glue appears to be highly competitive and fragmented owning to a large number of matured players along small Key players adorning it. Well established players incorporate acquisition, collaboration, partnership, expansion, product & technology launch in order to gain competitive advantage in this market and to maintain their market position.

