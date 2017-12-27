Today, Cisdem released Mac DVD Burner 3.6.0 with more free menu templates and add new support of import local images as the background. Cisdem DVD Burner for Mac is a multimedia tool that can burn videos to DVD quickly with menu, subtitle and background music. What’s more, this DVD Burner is on the Christmas special offer, you can get 40% OFF now.

“Now it’s time to tidy up the videos recorded or downloaded in the past year. Let’s burn them to DVD – no virus track, free up the space, and could store them permanently. Cisdem DVD Burner for Mac supports to burn any videos to DVD without quality loss. In 3.6.0 version, we add more menu templates, they can make your DVD be more meaningful, said William G. Smith, the manager of Cisdem multimedia department.

What’s New in Version 3.6.0

# Add more free menu templates

Add more menu templates for different occasions, such as Christmas, Birthday, Romantic, etc. And you can customize the template with your favorite thumbnails, buttons, frames, and text.

# Support to import pictures as the background

If do not like or want to change the background of the template, at the Menu interface, you could import any pictures you like as the background.

# Support to apply different frames in the same menu

# Fix the issue that caused the text capitalized while editing DVD menu

# Fix the image layer issue in the DVD menu

Other Main features

1.Support to different kinds of videos.

Add any video you want to burn. No matter the video is recorded, download from websites or stored in the iTunes.

2.Support to edit videos before burning.

After added the video, you could rotate, crop, add background music, watermark and subtitles to the videos.

3.Set the DVD information easily.

3.1Support to burn videos to DVD, DVD Folder or ISO File,

3.2Could set the name and language of DVD.

3.3Support to set the aspect ratio, TV standard and burn speed.

4.Real-time preview after edited the videos.

5.16X faster burning speed than other Mac DVD burners.

Price and Availability

Cisdem DVD Burner 3.6.0 for Mac is currently updated on Cisdem official website. You can get a single license for one year with $39.99 (Reg. Price: $49.99).

A free trail version can also be downloaded. To get more information about this Mac DVD Burner, you can visit at

https://www.cisdem.com/dvd-burner-mac.html

About Cisdem

Cisdem provides productivity and business software that helps Mac users to get their job done faster. The products include top rated software centered on utility tools, PDF tools, multimedia tools, and some mobile tools. The company is dedicated in building highly efficient Mac software that make life easier and processes simpler. More detail information about Cisdem at https://www.cisdem.com/.