Safeguarding the fuel lines in various vehicles continues to gain significant importance in the automotive industry. Subject to cluster of dander, contamination, and dust, the clogged fuel filters can disrupt the functioning of the engine and automotive. Clogged fuel filters further lead to insufficient supply of fuel, which leads to harmful emission after a series of coughing, and a complete shutdown. Accumulation of dander, contamination, dirt, and dust can further damage the other components of the engine including pistons and cylinders. Growing need to protect the engine from debris, contaminant, and dirt continues to rev up adoption of fuel filters in various vehicles.

According to Fact.MR, the global automotive fuel filter market is expected to represent a value of over US$ 2,000 Mn by the end of 2022.

Optimum Fuel Supply to Boost Demand

The fuel filters bridge the fuel tanks and the fuel pumps in order to eliminate any impurities from entering into the engine. With increasing demand for optimum efficiency and performance, automotive manufacturers are increasingly integrating fuel filters to prevent accumulation of debris, contaminants, and dirt. As the fuel filters prevent clogging in the fuel injectors, the vehicles deliver enhanced performance attributed to optimum fuel supply. Moreover, automotive fuel lines are also exposed to cold weather, and salt apart from wear and tear on the daily basis, due to which the vehicles are susceptible to corrosion, fraying, and cracking. Increasing demand for smooth functioning of the engine among customers continues to rev up adoption of fuel filters among the automotive manufacturers. Adoption of the fuel filters in several vehicles decreases the emissions, and economizes fuel consumption. In addition, integration of the fuel filters helps in protecting the fuel pumps and injectors.

Replacement to Impact Growth of the Global Market

Automotive fuel filters need to be replaced at regular intervals, as they undergo wear and tear over a period of time. This creates opportunities for replacement sales through OEMs. Over time with continuous use, the fuel injectors are subject to be sealed with debris, dust, and contaminations, due to which the pump exerts additional pressure to supply adequate fuel for the vehicle to function. Insufficient fuel results in inadequate burning, which damages the other components of the engine. Clogged fuel filters are harmful to the functioning of the automotive as it can lower the performance level gradually. With increasing demand for vehicles with enhanced performance in several industries, adoption of the fuel filters will continue to rev up. Demand for vehicles in the healthcare, agricultural, and transport industry is expected to impact growth of the global market.

Market players are focusing on launching extended performance fuel filters that are equipped with the enhanced high-performance technology that extends the filter change intervals. Moreover, leading suppliers in the automotive industry are mainly focusing on developing advanced technology that will reduce the emission of CO2, and enhance the fuel economy. However, these filters are mainly developed for the gasoline direct injection engines. Such factors are further expected to impact growth of the global market positively.

Compact Passenger Car to Remain a Dominant Segment

Diesel filter type is expected to outsell the gasoline filter type in the global market. This filter segment is expected to represent a value of over US$ 430 Mn by the end of 2022. However, gasoline filters is expected to register the highest CAGR in the global market throughout 2022.

Sales of the automotive fuel filter through OEM is expected to represent a value of over US$ 230 Mn by the end of 2017. Moreover, sales through OEMs are expected to register the highest CAGR in the global market throughout 2022.

On the basis of filter media, the report has segmented the market into synthetic, cellulose, and ‘others’. Cellulose filter media, albeit smaller in value, is projected to grow at the highest CAGR through 2022.

Demand for fuel filters is highest in compact passenger cars. The segment, which is currently valued at nearly US$ 120 Mn, is likely to grow at the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period.

Competitive Tracking

Leading players operating in the global automotive fuel filter market include Donaldson Company Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Mahle Group, Denso Corporation, Sogefi SpA, K&N Engineering, Champion Laboratories Inc., Cummins Inc., FRAM Group IP LLC, Freudenberg & Co KG, Hengst SE & Co KG, Mann + Hummel GmbH, and UFI Filters Spa.

