Market Scenario

Connectors are electromechanical components essential for connecting electrical circuits together. In automotive industry, the connectors are used in the automotive-oriented equipment to connect electrical devices and wires.

The global Automotive Connectors Market is majorly driven by rise in the security needs in the automobile. Connectors are used in a majority of security systems in automobiles. With the increase in theft of automobiles, there is an increased need of security systems in the automotive, which further leads to the growth of the automotive connectors market. With the booming smart car industry, the use of connectors in the smart cars is increasing. This leads to the growth of the automotive connectors market. The increase in electrification in the vehicles is also expected to drive the demand of the automotive connectors market in the region.

Segmentation of Automotive Connectors Market

By Connection Type

Wire To Wire

Wire To Board

Board To Board

By System Type

Sealed

Unsealed

By Application

Body Control & Interiors

Engine Control & Cooling System

Others

Regional Analysis of Automotive Connectors Market

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global automotive connectors market due the boom in manufacturing of vehicles in developing nations such as India and china and the evolution of concept & increase in manufacturing of electric vehicles. In Europe region, the rise in strict government regulations for the safety of automotive and passengers and the increase in safety concerns amongst the consumers is contributing to the growth of the automotive connectors market in the Europe region.

Intended Audience

Automotive connectors’ manufacturers

Distributer & Supplier companies

End Users

Consultants and Investment bankers

Government as well as Independent Regulatory Authorities

Key Players

The key players of Automotive connectors market are TE Connectivity (Switzerland), Delphi Automotive (U.K.), Yazaki Corporation (Japan), Sumitomo Electric (Japan), Japan Aviation Electronics Industry (Japan), Amphenol Corporation (U.S.), Hirose Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan), Hu Lane Associates Inc. (Taiwan), Korea Electric Terminal Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Kyocera Corporation (Japan) and others.

