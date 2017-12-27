Anyahh! House of Aesthetics and Barista join hands

Anyahh! House of Aesthetics is pleased to announce its association with Barista. The stakeholders of both brands found considerable synergy in the partnership. Anyahh! House of Aesthetics is one of the leading art brands in India, and Barista is an award-winning chain of espresso bars in South East Asia.

Anyahh! House of Aesthetics is a premiere in India and Dubai that deals in a variety of modern and contemporary art by budding, talented artists. Over the years, Anyahh! House of Aesthetics has set a high standard in affordable art by virtue of its passionate dedication to exploring and showcasing aesthetically rich forms of art of various genres.

Incidentally, the price of the paintings at the Dubai gallery is identical to their price in India, making it extremely competitive, allowing patrons to own a piece of original art at the price of an expensive print.

This new association results in original paintings from the house of Anyahh! House of Aesthetics adorning the walls of Barista cafes in many major cities and towns of India. This includes Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bangalore, Chandigarh, Pune, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Karnal, Mysore, Dehradun and Brindavan. Diners visiting Barista now have the unique opportunity to view and enjoy works of art from upcoming talented artists and purchase a painting from the café.

This concept of café cum gallery has proved a great success, giving unrivalled exposure and market presence to Anyahh! House of Aesthetics, making it one of the largest art brands in the region.

According to Asheesh Sethi, Founder, Anyahh! , “It’s a total win-win situation, not just for Anyahh! House of Aesthetics and Barista, but also for art lovers across India, as we have brought original, affordable art nearly to their doorstep.”